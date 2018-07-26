Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Librarian volunteer Olivia Cruz teaches Emmalyn and Matthew Stagg how to play stick pull during Pioneer Games at the Tooele City Library on Monday night.
  • London Tweeddale learned to play hopscotch.
  • Addison Phillippi makes a whirly-gig at the library.
  • Three-year-old Deklin Isaacason makes a yarn doll.

July 26, 2018
Pioneer Games for Children

In recognition of Pioneer Day on Tuesday, the Tooele City Library provided an event Monday evening to give local children an idea of how pioneer children played during the 1800s.

From 6-7:30 p.m., approximately 50 children with siblings, parents and grandparents in tow, participated in “Pioneer Games” at the library. Volunteers encouraged participants to imagine a world without TV, video games or air conditioning, and introduced them to a variety of activities pioneer children enjoyed.

Inside the library’s community room, children learned how to make pioneer-era whirly-gigs and yarn dolls, while outside, children were introduced to stick pull, hopscotch, leap frog and other activities.

