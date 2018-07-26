Pioneer Games for Children

In recognition of Pioneer Day on Tuesday, the Tooele City Library provided an event Monday evening to give local children an idea of how pioneer children played during the 1800s.

From 6-7:30 p.m., approximately 50 children with siblings, parents and grandparents in tow, participated in “Pioneer Games” at the library. Volunteers encouraged participants to imagine a world without TV, video games or air conditioning, and introduced them to a variety of activities pioneer children enjoyed.

Inside the library’s community room, children learned how to make pioneer-era whirly-gigs and yarn dolls, while outside, children were introduced to stick pull, hopscotch, leap frog and other activities.