Pit Stop Car Wash and coffee shop reopens with the ‘friendliest baristas’

The Pit Stop Car Wash and Coffee Shop has reopened with new owners and a plan to make the business a staple in Tooele County.

George and Carrie De Anzo bought the Tooele carwash and coffee shop in October and reopened on Sunday.

For the carwash, the couple hopes to add colored foam and arches.

“It works really well the way it is,” said Carrie De Anzo. “It could just use some aesthetic.”

The De Anzos say their carwash prices are locally competitive.

“Our basic wash is $7 and the next wash up is $12,” said George De Anzo. “Our top of the line wash is $16, but we also have monthly subscriptions which range from $17 to $26. With the monthly subscription, you can use the carwash whenever you want. These prices are very competitive locally.”

The coffee shop currently sells prepared foods and coffee, but the De Anzos plan to soon add freshly made sandwiches, soups and salads.

“We plan on keeping our menu the way that it was before, because that’s what people remember,” said Carrie De Anzo. “But we plan on expanding with other things. We will be adding a pet wash here soon.”

Pit Stop offers coffee specials each day and will be adding different flavors of whipped cream soon. It also offer smoothies and an assortment of syrups.

“We even have lavender drinks,” said Carrie De Anzo. “If you can imagine it, we can figure it out!”

The couple is also teaming up with Patty Deakin-Daley to raise money for the Haynie family in the aftermath of the Grantsville shooting. They have a jar where donations for the family will be collected.

The Pit Stop car wash and coffee shop are located at 2276 N. 400 East in Tooele. The car wash is open daily from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., and the coffee shop is also open daily from 6 a.m.- 7 p.m.

“Come on down. We are local and we have the friendliest baristas,” said Carrie De Anzo.