Plane crashes in Tooele County mountain area

A small plane crash in the Deseret Peak Wilderness area claimed the lives of two individuals on Thursday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane also started a fire as it came down that has burned over 157 acres so far.

The plane, a Piper PA-28-140, was capable of holding two to four individuals, according to NTSB officials.

The two people that were in the plane at the time of the crash died, according to the NTSB.

Fire and police officials have not identified the victims of the crash, pending a report from the state medical examiners office, but family members have posted on Facebook that the two victims of the plane crash were Virginia Seigel and Seigel’s granddaughter, Elise Lowrance.

When the plane went down, it started the Morgan Canyon fire, which has burned over 157 acres and is currently zero percent contained, according to Sierra Hellstrom, from the U.S Forest Service.

The cause of the plane crash has not been released at this time.

“The NTSB investigator wrapped up the on-scene portion of the ongoing investigation and the aircraft was moved to a secure facility in Phoenix,” said Keith Holloway, a representative of the National Transportation Safety Board. “At this stage of an investigation, the NTSB does not state a cause.”