Plane crashes on runway at Tooele Valley Airport

A single-passenger plane crashed at Tooele Valley Airport Tuesday afternoon, leaving the aircraft damaged but the pilot uninjured.

Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the airport on a report of a plane crash at 4:27 p.m. The plane, a Cessna 172 Skyhawk, crashed near the runway, leaning on one wing.

The pilot, who was attempting to pass his licensing test, was outside of the plane near the crash site, according to the sheriff’s office. He told the responding deputy he was shaken up but otherwise fine; emergency medical personnel checked on his condition at the scene.

The instructor administering the test was on the ground to witness the flight and not in the plane during the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Both the instructor and another witness said the plane “cart wheeled” off the runway.

The responding deputy observed the plane appeared to attempt to land traveling northbound but left the runway, spun and came to a stop facing southbound, according to the sheriff’s office. The plane leaked some fuel, which was cleaned up by a crew from the North Tooele Fire District.

The investigation into the crash was turned over to the National Traffic Safety Board. The Salt Lake City Airport Police Department also responded to the scene.

The Skyhawk is a training aircraft with a 36-foot wingspan that can seat up to four occupants and has a range of approximately 640 nautical miles, according to Cessna’s website.