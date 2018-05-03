Planned community ordinance on hold

After making numerous changes to a proposed planned development community ordinance, the Tooele County Planning Commission agreed to postpone a final vote on the ordinance until its May 16 meeting.

“We need to see these changes in writing and highlighted,” said Lynn Butterfield, planning commission chairman, after nearly three hours of discussion.

The planned community ordinance was originally introduced to the planning commission by the county’s planning staff during an April 18 meeting.

The planned community zone designation is intended to create an approval process for communities that would have a range of residential, business, education and open space uses.

The proposed ordinance promotes the county’s updated general plan’s direction to preserve open space and encourage growth away from state Route 36 and state Route 138 corridors and allows development with a broader mix of housing types with clustered housing in mixed-use districts, according to the county planning staff.

Following the planning commission’s April 18 meeting, which included a public hearing, the planning staff revised the planned community ordinance based on comments from the public and the planning commission, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

That revised draft of the ordinance was reviewed by the planning commission during its meeting Wednesday. Each planning commission member took a turn offering their suggestions and concerns with the language of the ordinance.

Among the modifications made Wednesday’s meeting were revisions to residential densities and clarification of the definition of open space and common areas.

Parking space, stormwater retention, setbacks and street width were also discussed.

Some planning commissioners were concerned with the open concept of the planned community zone. Traditional zone ordinances include a table of permitted uses and specific distances required for lot sizes and setbacks from property lines.

The planned community zone allows for flexibility, with each application for a planned community zone to include a table of proposed uses with the number of dwelling units, setbacks, architectural standards, and open space acreage. Each individual proposal would be approved by the planning commission and the county commission.

“How can we tell one developer that he can have eight homes per acre and another one that they can only have six?,” asked Larry Brown, planning commission member.

Tooele County Deputy Attorney Gary Searle replied to the concerns about the negotiated elements of a proposed planned community zone.

“This is a voluntary zone for developers,” he said. “We get to negotiate with the developer on open space and setbacks. If the developer doesn’t want to do it, they can just develop their property as RR-5 or however it is zoned.”

John Wright, planning commission member, said he had problems with the planned community ordinance not including a minimum setback between homes.

“We will end up with houses so close together that you can pass a cup of sugar to your neighbor out the window,” Wright said. “I’m not talking about what’s good for me, but what is good for the county.”

After the meeting, Lake Point resident David Blundell expressed his concerns with the planned community ordinance.

“I think they are relying too much on their staff,” Blundell said. “I’m not against planned developments, but they need a map up front of what the development is going to look like.”

The planning department will distribute updated copies of the proposed planned development ordinance with changes highlighted prior to the planning commission’s next meeting.

The planning commission will meet May 16 in the Tooele County building auditorium at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City at 7 p.m.