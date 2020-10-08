Planning commission approves animal ordinance changes

Next stop: County Commission ♦

An update to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance regulating the number of farm animals is headed to the Tooele County Commission for action.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted Wednesday night to send a favorable recommendation to the County Commission for changes to the County’s ordinances related to animal uses and regulations.

The recommended changes come after the planning commission first started looking at the County’s animal ordinance in 2016.

“This may not be perfect, but it’s close,” said planning commissioner John Wright. “We need to act on this; there are people out there that have been waiting for this.”

The current Tooele County Land Use Ordinance defines personal agriculture as ”the keeping of not more than four domestic farm animals or ten fowl for the production of food for the sole use of the persons occupying the premises.”

That definition applies, regardless if property size or zone designation, on all multiple use, agricultural, and residential zones.

The recommended changes redefined personal agriculture and sets animal limits based on property and animal size.

Personal agriculture, in the proposed changes, is defined as the keeping of farm animals or fowl for personal recreation and/or non-commercial production of food.

Farm animals are any animals other than household pets that are used or kept as recreation or food sources, such as horses, cows, swine, or similar type animals, according to the proposed changes.

Property owners in multiple use and agriculture zones will be allowed to self-regulate animal counts, so long as a nuisance, as defined in Tooele County Code, is not created on the property under the proposed changes.

Property owners in rural residential zones are allowed a combination of animal units per acreage. Non-rural residential zones are allowed certain farm animals per property as outlined in a table included in the proposed changes. Multiple residential zones are not allowed any farm animals, according to the proposal.

In rural residential zones that allow animals other than pets the ordinance, the proposed changes allow four animal units for every acre

Large animals, such as horses, mules, cows, and buffaloes, equal one animal unit. It takes four medium-sized animals; like goats, sheep, swine, miniature horses, llamas and alpacas, to make one animal unit.

Six small animals, such as rabbits, equal one animal unit. It takes 10 fowl — chickens, ducks, pigeons, turkeys, peacocks, or other domesticated birds — to equal one animal unit. There is a maximum allowable amount of 20 medium animals, 30 large animals, and 50 fowl.

Permits are required for any educational or rehabilitation use allowing animals over these limits.

The proposed changes will be sent to the County Commission for action in a future County Commission meeting.