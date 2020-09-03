Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Contractors work on the Park Townhomes in Stansbury Park on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Exterior framing is complete on one set on townhomes at the Park Townhomes in Stansbury Park on Wednesday afternoon.

September 3, 2020
Planning commission approves final plat for Stansbury Townhomes

Previously approved apartments will now be townhomes 

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved the 64-lot final plat for The Park Townhomes on Gateway Drive in Stansbury Park during their meeting on Wednesday night at the Tooele County Building.

Originally approved as an apartment complex, D.R. Horton, a nationwide builder, bought the project after the apartment complex broke ground. Horton converted the apartments to townhomes.

D.R. Horton was allowed to continue construction while changing the plat into individual lots for the townhomes because the change required no deviation to the already approved footprint of the buildings. Other changes in the site plan were also not required, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The change to townhomes required the subdivision into 64-lots so each townhome may be sold separately, according to Miller.

The property was rezoned on May 15, 2018 by the Tooele County Commission with a zoning condition restricting the height of structures to no more than two stories with apartments being limited to townhome style buildings.

The townhomes comply with the zone conditions, according to Miller.

Miller said representatives of D.R. Horton have been in touch with Stansbury Park Service Agency about regrading the area after construction is completed to improve access to the agency’s amphitheater.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

