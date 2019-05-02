Planning commission approves rezone for RR-1 in east Erda

Developer resubmits plan for property once subject of a referendum ♦

After pulling a rezone request that was the subject of a referendum petition, a local developer has put a new plan on the table for the property.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted to send a favorable recommendation to the County Commission for a request from Joe White to rezone 108 acres in Erda from rural residential with a five-acre lot minimum size to rural residential with a one-acre lot minimum size during its meeting Wednesday night at the Tooele County Building.

The property is located a few blocks north of Bryan Road and west of Droubay Road.

The motion to recommend approval of the rezone request included a recommendation from Tooele County planning staff that the rezone include a restriction to limit the average density of development on the property to 1.55 houses per acre. The restriction would limit the development to no more than 70 houses.

White told the planning commission that he represents the Weyland family that has owned and farmed the property for years and now desires to develop it.

The planning commission and Tooele County Commission approved a request from Joe White to rezone the same property from RR-5 to RR-1 in 2018.

That rezone included a restriction that would have allowed an average density of one house per acre, or a total of 108 houses.

However, the 2018 rezone was subject to a referendum, a petition by registered voters to put the rezone request on a general election ballot.

Referendum supporters submitted more than enough signatures to place the rezone on a ballot. Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette was in the process of verifying the signatures when, at the request of White, the County Commission rescinded its approval of the rezone.

The recission had the effect of restoring the property to its status prior to the rezone request, the same as if White had voluntarily withdrawn the rezone request, according to Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.

However, the County Clerk’s office continued to verify signatures until it received an opinion from the Lt. Governor’s Office of Elections.

“The Lt. Governor’s Office told us that we could stop counting signatures because with the ordinances repealed the petitions were mute,” Gillette said.

In January, with two new County Commission members, the County Commission considered repealing the recission, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

Tripp reported during the Jan. 15, 2019, County Commission meeting that he had concerns about the action of the previous commission when it withdrew the zoning requested by White.

“I didn’t think it met county regulations but the developer argued it wasn’t amending zoning, rather it was withdrawing,” he said during the Jan. 15 meeting. “I thought that was semantics.”

The County Commission was going to reverse the previous decision to rescind the rezone approval, but after many discussions it was determined that the withdrawal put the zoning back to what residents wanted and the developer agreed not to come back with a materially similar proposal, so the plans to rescind the rescission were cancelled, according to Tripp.

The rescinding of the original rezone request, the canceling of the referendum, and now the consideration of essentially the same rezone request amount to election interference, according to Mike Buss of Erda.

“I am pretty confident a law was broken as a election process was started and required by law to be finished. … The next step was the County Clerk to declare it (the referendum petition) as sufficient or insufficient. Nobody has the power to tell someone to stop counting the citizens will,” Buss said in an email to commissioners Tom Tripp and Kendall Thomas.

At the planning commission meeting Wednesday night, White said that his new proposal for a maximum of 70 single-family residences was significantly different from the previous proposal that would have allowed 108 homes.

“That’s a 30% decrease,” he said. “If you got a 30% raise, wouldn’t that be significant?”

Residents of north Tooele County that spoke at the public hearing Wednesday night opposed White’s request.

“Water is really important,” said Mel Love, Erda. “It is a necessity. … There is no plan to compensate the people that will be affected. … When you pull water out and everybody in the area already has wells that are are dropping — nobody’s talking about how to fix it.”

Leanne Bedell, Erda, was also concerned about water and the process.

“This was all done to skirt the legal process,” she said. “It shouldn’t be allowed to happen. He (White) may have his own water company, but that’s not the same as having water. Historically, this property has been dry farmed. Houses will use more water and it has to come from somewhere.”

Bedell also opposed the use of houses on non-conforming one-acre lots on the east side of Droubay Road to show that White’s rezone is compatible with the neighborhood.

“I don’t think you should use things built before zoning was in place as a precedent,” she said.

Heidi Hall said when she built her house in 2010 she was told by the County that the area was all 5-acre lots.

“I’m afraid that if we build smaller lots there is going to be some people move in that aren’t as animal friendly and they will complain,” she said.

Morgan Sasser, who moved to Erda his senior year in high school with his family, said he always has wanted to return to Erda after college to raise his family.

“With developments like this going in that take that feel away — the reason I fell in love with Erda in the first place — it’s making me not want to come back here,” he said.

White countered concerns about water by explaining that the water rights he will use for this development are currently in use in Erda.

“There will be no additional withdrawal of water from the aquifer as a result of this development,” he said.

The planning commission voted 4-2 to favorably recommend White’s rezone application to the County Commission. Planning commissioners Brad Bartholomew, Scott Jacobs, John Wright, and Lynn Butterfield voted in favor of the rezone.

Jessica Blundell and Paul Kunz opposed the rezone. They stated that they believe the rezone is not in harmony with the surrounding RR-5 zones and that the public has already spoken out against a rezone to RR-1 for this property as the reason for their negative vote.