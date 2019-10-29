Planning commission begins talk on reviewing city’s General Plan

Legal frameworks and moderate-income housing come first ♦

The first step in the process of a comprehensive review of the Tooele City General Plan is underway.

The City Planning Commission held a discussion on a draft overview element of the General Plan during its Oct. 23 meeting.

The discussion was led by Tooele City Community Development Director Jim Bolser.

Bolser noted that the last time the planning commission considered the General Plan for a comprehensive review was five years ago.

Bolser presented a pyramid graphic to the planning commission and public in the City Council chambers at City Hall. The left side of the pyramid outlined the conceptualization of a dream home into a fully constructed house, and the right side showed the development of a community vision and legal foundation into a development.

He said the pyramid graphic is a conceptual idea that shows the relationship between all of the different layers of regulation, particularly as it pertains to planning, starting as a community vision and continuing on to legal frameworks, codes and ordinances, guidelines, design review, plans, inspections and culminating into a built community environment.

“The idea is that as you grow, and build off the foundation, things become more specific and binding,” Bolser said. “What this graphic does is show you a comparison. On the right hand side is how you build a community; on the left hand side is how you build a house. This is a graphic representation of how the different levels of regulation, planning and guidelines all play together.”

As the floor opened for discussion, planning commission member Chris Sloan asked for legal insight from Bolser and Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker, on the legal bindingness of the General Plan.

“What courts are looking for is separation,” Bolser said. “Are we approving things, be it in our ordinance or in terms of an application, that deviate from what the general plan says and what it guides?”

Baker referred back to the pyramid graphic to answer Sloan’s question.

“Referring back to [Bolser’s] diagram, you’ll notice that the specific codes and ordinances rest on the foundation of the guiding principles of the General Plan,” Baker said.

“A general plan that is correctly done will inform the policy makers and flow into ordinances that implement the guiding principles of the General Plan,” he said. “One informs the other, and they rely on each other.”

Sloan then pointed out a potential inconsistency with reviewing the General Plan every five years, when it is supposed to project community development 20 years into the future. He asked if there is flexibility in law and procedure to allow change of vision.

“Do we have the ability, if for example, we decided that a rural vision is not the way to go and we want to build 4-story high-rise residential, because we know that will happen,” Sloan said. “Is it so structured that we can’t go down to the bedrock and change it every five years if we had to?”

Bolser said that the commission does have that flexibility and doesn’t have to fall into the usual five year comprehensive revision cycle.

The planning commission has the ability under state and federal laws to entertain applications to amend the general plan. The process of developing a general plan by state law rests in the hands of the planning commission for every community, Bolser said.

“If circumstances change, a piece of our community might no longer reasonably function according to our vision and we need to develop a new vision for it,” Bolser said.

“There’s a procedure for amending, of course, but we can amend it any time we want and develop a new vision at anytime,” he said.

Later in the discussion, commission chairman Tony Graf mentioned Utah Senate Bill 34: Affordable Housing Modifications, which was passed in February 2019 and addressed a statewide concern of moderate-income homes.

“Before acting on this, are we going to be compliant [with the bill] before the Dec. 1 deadline?” Graf asked.

“Absolutely,” Bolser said. “In fact, overly so.”

Bolser said, “At the last planning commission meeting, we saw a revision to the moderate-income housing plan. The [Tooele City Council] saw that as a discussion item at their last meeting. At the first meeting in November, it will be eligible to be on the agenda for action, assuming they will act on it that night, and if they do, it will be to the state before December.”

Bolser then said that the state requires 83 cities, Tooele being one of them, to adopt three of 23 moderate income housing planning strategies put forth by state Legislature and implementing at least three of them.

“We are in compliance with at least seven of them and we can probably become in compliance with nine or 10 in the future,” he said.

Bolser said that the city’s General Plan has three elements required by state law: the land-use plan, the moderate-income housing plan, and the transportation plan. He said the city has fairly broad discretion to implement other plans beyond the three required plans.

Graf asked what level of coordination the city’s General Plan will need to have in order to remain consistent with Tooele County’s General Plan.

“We reach out to [the county] routinely,” Bolser said.

Bolser said the community development department also reaches out to the other stakeholders in the region, namely the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Transit Authority, to deliberate on transportation-related issues.

Commission member Shauna Bevan asked if state Legislature can require Tooele City to amend its General Plan outside of the three required elements. Bolser said the state cannot, citing that the city has the ability to set its own vision.

The discussion presented the overview element so that the introduction element of the General Plan can be opened for discussion at a future planning commission meeting. The future includes a public hearing and proceeding with a formal adoption process by the City Council.