Planning commission delays decision on Millpond property

Landowner wants to put four units instead of two on property near SPID building

The Tooele County Planning Commission grappled with the fate of a less than one-third of an acre parcel of land in Stansbury Park that is zoned for residential use but sits in an area of commercial and recreational use.

The Tooele County Planning Commission postponed to a future meeting a decision on a request to rezone a 0.31-acre parcel in Stansbury Park from R-1-10, single-family residential with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square-feet, to R-M-15, multiple residential with up to 15 units allowed per acre.

The rezone was requested by Derald Anderson. The rezone would allow up to four residential units on the property. Under the current zoning the property could have up to two single-family residences.

The parcel sits between the Stansbury Park Improvement District building and the skateboard park. It is accessed by a private lane that services the SPID building and the Millpond Spa and Retreat.

The property owner has allowed the Stansbury Park Service Agency to maintain the existing grass and trees on the property to further extend the existing open space to the north, according to the staff report on the rezone request.

“This is in an oddball place,” said Stansbury Park resident and business owner Scott Totman. “Unfortunately it’s there … I’m not really sure that putting four units in there is going to do any good. It’s not going to benefit the community. It’s a public area. It’s used for recreation. It’s used for the community. I find it intrusive.”

The proposed zone change and four-unit building conforms with the county’s general plan for the parcel that already is zoned for residential use, argued the applicant.

“The proposed zone change would specifically conform with and complement the Tooele County General Plan as well as the Tooele County Transportation Plan. The General Plan identifies the need for additional housing and choices of a very diverse population in terms of income, life stages, age, family size, etc. All of these needs are supported and in part achieved by this project,” said Anderson in his application for the rezone.