Planning Commission denies rezone for high density lots

Land on east 1000 North in Tooele City will stay medium density for now.

The Tooele City Planning Commission voted to deny an application to rezone property on 1000 North from medium density to high density during their Dec. 9 meeting.

Andrew Aagard, city planner, presented the request by Halim Kurti during the meeting,

Located at 400 East on 1000 North in Tooele City, the land consists of 3.37 acres and is currently zoned medium density residential by the city.

Kurti wanted to change the land from medium density to high density in order to build homes on the land.

The property is currently zoned R1-8 residential, which allows for a single-family residence on an 8,000-square-foot lot as a permitted use or a dual-family dwelling on a 16,000-square-foot lot as a conditional use. The property is currently undeveloped, according to Aagard.

The Middle Canyon drainage system runs along the eastern edge of the property in a small space.

“This drainage is designated as a flood area and is undevelopable,” Aagard said. “The drainage system offer a natural and wide buffer area between single family homes to the east.”

With the drainage system on the east side, the developable acreage is closer to 2 acres, according to Aagard.

Properties to the east and south are zoned R1-8 residential and R1-7 residential.

Properties to the west are zoned RR-5 residential.

The land is currently in compliance and zoned correctly with the city’s general plan, according to Aagard.

Multi-family uses, other than duplexes, are not permitted in the R1-8 zoning district.

High density zoning, which Kurti wants to change the land to, allows for multi-family homes.

The high density residential zoning includes all of the MR multi-family zones, such as MR-8 zone, the MR-16 zone, and the MR-25 zone.

“These zones include specifically multi-family residential uses, such as apartments, townhouses, condominiums, and two-family duplex uses,” said Aagard.

Single-family uses are not permitted in the MR high-density zones.

The property would most likely be rezoned as MR-25 by the planning commission and city council.

50 multi-family units would be allowed on the land under the MR-25 zoning.

“The request for high-density residential on this property creates an island in a sea of single-family residential,” said Aagard. “There is however, some high-density residential areas a quarter mile to the west. There will be some high-density residential located to the north if the city council would ratify that amendment. So, there is some high-density in the area, however there is nothing immediately next to the subject property.”

During the meeting, a public hearing was held and Aagard said that the city received an email from an unknown individual who lives in Tooele City stating that they didn’t think the property should be zoned high density.

Kurti made a comment during the public hearing.

He said that he bought the land a few years ago and he would like to build townhomes and a playground.

At the end of the planning commission meeting a vote was taken. All of the members of the planning commission voted to deny the application, because Kurti did not know how many units per acre he would like to build. Planning commissioners also said it didn’t make sense to build multi-family units when all of the land surrounding the property had single-family zoning classifications.

Roger Baker, Tooele City attorney said that Kurti would be able to reapply for the high density zoning at a later date.