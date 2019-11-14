Planning Commission gives OK for medical cannabis zoning

In accordance to state law, Tooele City Planning Commission gives positive recommendation for production and pharmacies ♦

A positive recommendation on zoning for medical cannabis production and pharmacies was given by the Tooele City Planning Commission after a public hearing at City Hall Wednesday.

The positive recommendation was made on Tooele City Ordinance 2019-19, an ordinance of the Tooele City Council with proposed amendments to Tooele City Codes Chapter 7-1-15 and 7-16 regarding the establishment of medical cannabis production and pharmacies.

Medical cannabis is the subject of a recent initiative on a state ballot and Utah State Senate Bill 1002 during the 2019 first special session of the Utah Legislature. The bill mandates local land use laws as it pertains to the production, said Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker.

According to Baker, the state mandates that the city classify a cannabis production establishment for permitted use in all industrial and agriculture zones unless jurisdiction assigns it to one or more industrial or agricultural zones.

“If we don’t put it in either an industrial or agricultural zone, it’s allowed in both zones,” Baker said.

Baker made the proposal that the commission move to allow permitted use of medical cannabis production in the City’s industrial zone.

“You could allow the cannabis production establishment in more than just the industrial zone,” Baker said. “… You could allow in light industrial, and the ME-160 zoning district arguably, but I am suggesting that you limit it to the heavy industrial zoning districts.”

Pertaining to distribution points, that state mandates that the city allow medical cannabis pharmacies in all districts except for residential, Baker said. According to the bill, there is a maximum of 14 licenses for pharmacies that will be spread throughout the state based on population.

“A medical cannabis pharmacy cannot be a regular pharmacy and medical cannabis cannot be sold out of regular pharmacies,” Baker said.

“It’s a totally new type of business that will be created and licensed by that state,” he said.

Planning Commission chairman Tony Graf asked Baker about the legalities of accepting money from an establishment involved in the production of a controlled substance.

“Assuming one is put in production and properly zoned and they pay us renewal fees, for example, are we in violation of federal law by taking money from a place that is producing marijuana?” asked Graf.

“We won’t run afoul,” Baker said. “The only money we are accepting is a $40 business licensing fee. It is anticipated to be a concern that federally regulated banks cannot finance these establishments. Medical cannabis growers and financiers need to find other ways of financing other than regular banks to raise capital until the federal regulators work out a way to allow banks to do so.”

The floor opened to a public hearing, during which no one came forward. The commission then moved to make a unanimous positive recommendation on Ordinance 2019-19 to the Tooele City Council.

“As a point of information, we have a cannabis production establishment already operating in Tooele City’s industrial zoning district under the state mandate, so we’re catching up as quickly as we can,” Baker said.

The licensed medical cannabis cultivator operating in Tooele City is Tryke Companies in conjunction with Reef Dispensaries.