Planning commission hears plans for new rock quarry near Delle

Property has quality quartzite for railroad ballast, lessee says ♦

A former Erda resident wants to sell Tooele County rock to Union Pacific for rail line ballast.

Bret Randall requested that a 40-acre parcel near Delle be rezoned from manufacturing general to manufacturing general extraction.

The property is located about three miles west of Rowley Road and Interstate 80. The property is owned by the state School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration. Randall leases the property.

If the rezone is approved, Randall plans to pursue a conditional use permit and other necessary approvals to extract rock materials from the land for railroad ballast.

“This rock is a very good quality quartzite,” Randall said. “It is very hard and it’s best use is for railroad ballast.”

With a rail line next to the property there won’t be a lot of trucking involved with the operation, he said.

The primary use would be to load cars with ballast for Union Pacific on site, according to Randall.

“There are other mining, quarry, sand and gravel extraction operations within other MG-EX zones in the general vicinity,” said Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff. “The proposed location is a good fit for the anticipated use of the property, if rezoned to MG-EX and additional conditional use permits are granted for the property.”

If the property is rezoned and the applicant proceeds with his plans for extraction, there will be a detailed review process that should identify any potential concerns and proposed mitigation plans, according to Miller.

Jonathan Garrard, Lake Point, asked during the public hearing on the rezone request about trails or roads in the area that may need to be addressed.

“We will look at that during the conditional use process,” Miller said.

The planning commission voted to send a favorable recommendation for the rezone request to the Tooele County Commission.