Planning Commission OKs Erda rezone

East Erda residents had no objections to rezone creating new RR-5 parcel in their midst.

A request from Robert Droubay to rezone 44.85 acres of his property in east Erda from agriculture with a 20-acre minimum lot size to rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size whipped through the Tooele County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.

The Planning Commission voted 5-1 to give a favorable recommendation to Droubay’s request. The property to be rezoned is located one mile east of Droubay Road and immediately north of the Arrowhead estates subdivision.

The property to the west of Droubay’s property is zoned RR-5. Property north and south of his property is zoned A-20. The property to the east is zoned MU-40, according to the Tooele County planning staff.

Droubay said he plans no new residential development on the property at this time, but he does want to sell two existing homes on the property.

The existing homes could be sold after the rezone following the minor subdivision process, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planner.

During the public hearing on the rezone Erda residents expressed their approval of Droubay’s request.

“I fully support this and it’s refreshing,” said Mike Buss, Erda. “I would like to thank the Droubay family for taking this to RR-5. It’s fitting with what is already in the area.”

“This is totally compatible so I support it,” said Leanne Bedell, Erda.

Access to the property is from a dedicated easement across the property to the north from Bryan Road, Droubay said.

Planning Commission member Lynn Butterfield was the lone dissenting vote. He stated that Droubay should be required to submit a site plan and traffic study, the same as required by other developers.

Miller said that other property owners that aren’t planning any change in land use have not been required to submit site plans and traffic studies.

The County Commssion will act on Droubay’s request at a future meeting.