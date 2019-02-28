Planning commission OKs rezone for 50 West duplexes

The Tooele City Planning Commission recommended approval of a rezone for .58 acres at approximately 350 N 50 West during its meeting Wednesday night.

The rezone would clear the way for a pair of duplexes by developer Derald Anderson on the two parcels in question.

City Planner Andrew Aagard said the rezone, from R1-7 to MDR, would allow for the construction of a duplex on each of the lots. Both zoning designations allow for medium density residential and duplexes, though MDR allows eight units per acre, while R1-7 allows five units per acre.

Under the current zoning, Anderson would only be able to build one duplex and a single-family dwelling on the parcels, Aagard said. The two lots are different sizes — one is 14,451 sq. ft. and the other is 10,890 sq. ft. — and the smaller lot can’t support a duplex in the R1-7 zone.

All of the surrounding property to the north, west and south of the property is also zoned R1-7, while the property to the east is zoned for commercial use, according to Aagard.

During a public hearing on the proposed zoning map amendment, Andrew Warr, the designer for Anderson on the project, said the project is intended to help rejuvenate the area like a single-family home being built nearby.

“He envisions providing some market rate housing that is of unique and fun design,” Warr said. “He feels that having two duplexes together as a complex like that would make a more cohesive look for the area, rather than having varying styles.”

Realtor and Tooele City resident Stephanie Bothell also spoke in support of the project, citing the burden of housing costs on young people and professionals, like teachers.

“I would like my kids to be able to afford a house in Tooele,” Bothell said. “Whether it’s to be able to rent or buy, we’ve got to have more affordable housing. I’m not talking low income housing but affordable housing where they can start off.”

The planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the zoning amendment, on a motion from Commissioner Chris Sloan.