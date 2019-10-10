Planning Commission OKs update to moderate income housing element

Update is to make sure Tooele City’s General Plan complies with SB 34 ♦

The Tooele City Planning Commission on Wednesday approved an update to the moderate income housing element of the Tooele City General Plan.

The proposal was made by the commission to ensure the city’s General Plan is in compliance with Utah Senate Bill 34: Affordable Housing Modifications, which was passed in February 2019 and addressed a statewide concern of moderate-income homes.

Tooele City planner and zoning administrator Andrew Aagard presented the update proposal to the commission.

“The update requires cities to meet the following criteria: The first is to plan for housing for residents of all income levels and coordinate that housing with transportation access and employment centers,” Aagard said.

“Second, requires that all cities now must choose from a list of 23 moderate income housing planning strategies and implement at least three of these strategies in their moderate income housing plans,” he said. “Third, requires 82 cities to adopt a moderate income housing plan. Tooele is one of those 82 cities. Four requires an annual report on housing plan implementation in 2020.”

The amendment to the city’s General Plan addresses the second criterion of choosing from a list of 23 moderate income housing planning strategies and implementing at least three of them, Aagard said.

“Our plan is being amended to incorporate not only three of these, but seven of them,” he said. “Seven of which we are already actually doing so the city is in good shape in regards to this requirement.”

Aagard listed the seven strategies the city is currently implementing, which include: rezoning for densities necessary to assure the production of moderate income housing, encouraging higher density or moderate income residential development near major transit and investment corridors, creating or allowing for reduced regulations related to Accessory Dwelling Units in residential zones, and applying for or partnering with an entity that applies for State or Federal funds or tax incentives to promote the construction of moderate income housing.

Also, facilitating the rehabilitation or expansion of infrastructure that will encourage the construction of moderate income housing, and considering general fund subsidies or other sources of revenue to waive construction related fees that are otherwise generally imposed by the city and reducing impact fees related to low and moderate income housing.

Aagard said the plan remains largely unchanged regarding housing and income statistics as not enough information was available to warrant changing it at the time, considering the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census.

The planning commission unanimously approved the amendment, moving forward with a positive recommendation to the Tooele City Council.

Following approval of the plan by the City Council, it will be sent to the Utah Department of Workforce Services detailing the city’s compliance with SB34 and posted on the Tooele City website, tooelecity.org, for public viewing, Aagard said.