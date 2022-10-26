Planning commission passes cannabis ordinance to County Council

New code established provisions for medical cannabis production and pharmacies ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission opened a door for a Utah company that wants to grow medical marijuana outdoors in Tooele County.

The planning commission voted to send a positive recommendation to the County Council for a new chapter of the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance along with changes to existing chapters that will allow for cannabis production establishments and medical cannabis pharmacies to locate in unincorporated areas of the county during their Oct. 19, 2022 meeting.

The changes were made at the request of J.D. Lauritzen, head of legal compliance and government affairs for WholesomeCo Cannabis,a Bountiful, Utah-based company.

Lauritzen said that WholesomeCo is looking at acquiring property in Tooele County for an outdoor medical cannabis production facility.

Outdoor growth is less expensive and produces a better quality product than indoor growth, according to Lauritzen.

“While WholesomeCo does operate medical cannabis pharmacies in Utah, at this time the state only allows 15 such facilities and there are already 15 in operation,” Lauritzen said. “We have no plans right now for a pharmacy in Tooele County. We are interested in an outdoor grow facility in compliance with all state and local regulations.”

Lauritzen said that WholesomeCo’s home delivery service makes deliveries in Tooele County.

The Tooele County Community Development staff wrote a draft of changes and additions to county code to allow for both cannabis production and pharmacies in compliance with state code.

Included in the proposed cannabis ordinance is a provision that restricts cannabis production establishments to at least 600 feet away from a primarily residential zone and not within less than 1,000 feet from a community location.

Community location is defined as a public or private school, a licensed child-care facility or preschool, a church, a public library, a public playground, or a public park.

Primarily residential zone means a residential zoning district primarily intended for residential uses. Primary residential zones do not include agricultural or multiple-use zones.

Among other things, the new code language requires that outside cannabis production establishments must be entirely enclosed within a 7-foot solid visual barrier fence, with barbed wire and other security features included.

Medical cannabis pharmacies can not be located within 1000 feet of a community location within 600 feet of a primarily residential zone.

Any cannabis products sold must be in a medicinal dosage form, or a medical cannabis device and sold only to a medical cannabis cardholder, as defined in Utah Code.

Cannabis production establishments and medical cannabis pharmacies were added as a conditional use in multiple-use and agricultural zones in the proposed code changes.

They were explicitly listed as not permitted in residential zones.

Production facilities will be conditional use in industrial zones, but not permitted in commercial or hazardous industry zones if the code changes are adopted.

Medical cannabis pharmacies are listed as conditional uses in commercial shopping, highway and general zones but not permitted in the commercial-neighborhood zone.

Before sending their positive recommendation for the approval of the cannabis ordinance changes to the County Council, the planning commission amended the ordinance to change the distance requirements for medical cannabis pharmacies to not less than 600 feet from a primary residential zone and not less than 200 feet from a community center. These are the same distance requirements as found in state code.

A public hearing was held during the planning commission meeting for the cannabis land use ordinance but no one was present either in person or electronically to comment.

The proposed ordinance now goes to the County Council for consideration.

There already is an indoor cannabis cultivation facility operating in Tooele City. The cultivator, Tryke Companies, opened in Tooele City’s industrial depot district in 2019.