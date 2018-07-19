Planning commission prepares to implement active transportation

Developers in unincorporated Tooele County will soon be required to include connectivity into their projects, including multi-use pathways for walkers and bicycles.

The Tooele County Planning Commission discussed incorporating the Tooele Valley Active Transportation Implementation Plan into the county’s general plan during its Wednesday meeting. It also discussed potential changes to the county’s Land Use Ordinance to codify the necessary elements to implement the active transportation plan.

“If you don’t put requirements to implement the active transport plan into your code, you can show a developer the plan and encourage him to incorporate the elements into his development, but he can say ‘no thank you,’” said Tim Sullivan, principal of the Salt Lake City-based planning and urban design firm Township + Range.

Sullivan was part of the consulting team that worked with Tooele County to develop the Tooele Valley Active Transportation Implementation Plan.

Active transport refers to movement using the body, like walking and bicycling, according to Kim Clausing, a health educator with the Tooele County Health Department.

The active transport plan calls for integrating active transportation when building or improving roads or transportation facilities, creating active transport trunk routes that connect communities and key destinations, and ensuring that new developments have connected active transport infrastructure.

The active transport plan includes a 9-mile through-the-valley route from Tooele City to Lake Point, according to Sullivan.

Sullivan presented recommended updates to the county’s Land Use Ordinance to enable the implementation of the active transport plan.

Most of the updates centered around the section of the land use ordinance that deals with subdivisions, with two primary goals according to Sullivan.

“We need to require developers to build sidewalks and paths and include requirements for connectivity,” Sullivan said.

Recommended sidewalk and path requirements would vary according to the density of the development, according to Sullivan.

Higher density developments would be required to have active transport facilities on every side of every street.

Lower density developments may not need active transport facilities on every local street but would be required to demonstrate that each lot has a safe, active transportation route.

The ordinance updates would also require stub roads for future access to neighboring developments and pedestrian pass-throughs on cul-de-sacs.

The planning commission will continue to discuss the active transportation plan and develop specific final proposed ordinance amendments during future meetings.

A public hearing will be held before the planning commission votes on recommending any ordinance changes.

A link to the Tooele County Active Transportation Implementation Plan can be found at www.tooelecat.org.