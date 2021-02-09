Planning commission recommends general plan and zone change

Owner wants to put RV storage on Pine Canyon Road property ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission gave their nod of approval to a landowner’s request to modify the county’s general plan and rezone his 8.28-parcel from rural residential with a five-care minimum lot size to commercial general.

The planning commission voted 5-2 to recommend that the County Council approve the request during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The property is triangular in shape, bordered by the railroad on the northwest side and Pine Canyon Road on the south. The property has no water, sewer, or storm drain infrastructure. Tooele City surrounds the property to the north, south and west. It’s attached to Tooele County on the east side.

The County’s 2016 General Plan Update envisioned residential development in the area with lots of between one and 20 acres on the property and the surrounding property.

Samuel Howard, the property owner, requested the general plan and rezone so he can pursue a permit for RV storage.

During a previous planning commission meeting Howard explained that the city has plans for approving a relatively higher density for the property in the city to the south of his property. The residents of that area might want a place to store an RV, he said.

The planning commission’s discussion centered on two concerns, rezoning to C-G would open up the property to uses other than RV storage that might not be compatible with the surrounding residential neighborhoods and the property’s lack of water and sewer.

There was also concern that Tooele City might have plans to connect 2000 North to Pine Canyon Road with a bridge. If such a plan is anticipated, there might be a need for a right-of-way dedication on part of Howard’s land.

However, after contacting Tooele City, Tooele County learned that any future bridge over state Route 36 would most likely be built at 2400 North not 2000 North.

After discussion about whether or not the county can or should put a restriction on the property stating it can only be used for RV storage, the majority of the planning commission came to an agreement based on the requirement, already in the planning code, that additional or different uses would come back to the planning commission for a conditional use permit. The majority agreed that the CUP process was sufficient to restrict other uses, if needed.

They majority also agreed that the planning, CUP and building permit process would take care of regulating uses based on water and sewer.

As it now stands, the RV storage can not house an onsite manager’s office or housing unless the property owner can satisfy water and sewer requirements.

The general plan change and zone change will need to be approved by the Tooele County Council.