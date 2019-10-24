Planning commission recommends new subdivision near golf course

Preliminary plan features 13-lot subdivision off Smelter Road ♦

The Tooele City Planning Commission approved a recommendation for the preliminary plan of a new subdivision that will put 13 new homes east of the city’s golf course during its meeting on Wednesday.

The Golf Course View Subdivision, submitted by Bryton Lawrence, is a proposed 5.8-acre, 13-lot subdivision located at 1366 Smelter Road in an R1-7 residential zoning district.

According to the Tooele City Community Development Department, the purpose of R1-7 zoning is to “provide a range of housing choices to meet the needs of Tooele City residents, to offer a balance of housing types and densities, and to preserve and maintain the City’s residential areas as safe and convenient places to live.”

Also according to the department, “These districts are intended for well-designed residential areas free from any activity that may weaken the residential strength and integrity of these areas. Typical uses include single family dwellings, two-family dwellings and multi-family dwellings in appropriate locations within the City. Also allowed are parks, open space areas, pedestrian pathways, trails and walkways, utility facilities and public service uses required to meet the needs of the citizens of the City.”

The positive recommendation from the commission moves the plan along to the Tooele City Council, which will review and vote on it.

Tooele City Planner and Zoning Administrator Andrew Aagard presented the plan to the commission prior to the recommendation.

“The [parcel] is located on Smelter Road and is surrounded by the golf course on the west and south and Tooele County unincorporated area on the east,” Aagard said.

“The applicant requests to subdivide the property into 13 single-family residential lots ranging in size from 10,300 square feet up to 23,000 square feet,” he said. “All lots within this subdivision have been reviewed per the R1-7 zoning code for lot size, lot width and lot frontages.”

As outlined in the staff report, the lots will be accessed by a public street ending in a cul-de-sac that extends to the south from Smelter Road. Lot 1 was determined by city planning and zoning to be irregularly shaped due to a proposed stormwater detention basin located to the west and was placed there because it is the lowest point in the subdivision. The basin is proposed to be dedicated to Tooele City for ownership and maintenance.

As per the report, a landscape plan was not provided during the preliminary plan approval. A landscape and irrigation plan addressing the basin shall be provided by the applicant during the final subdivision approval process.