Planning commission recommends returning Erda parcel to A-20 zone

The Tooele County Planning Commission unanimously supported an Erda landowner’s request to rezone her 38.16 acres from a five-acre minimum lot size to an agriculture zone with a minimum lot size of 20 acres.

The vote to recommend that the Tooele County Commission approve the rezone of Holly Howard’s property at 1567 E. Erda Way from RR-5 to A-20 came after a public hearing on the rezone request during the planning commission’s Dec. 6 meeting.

The planning commission considered the rezone request last month, but it delayed a vote on the matter to allow planning staff time to do additional research on the property’s zoning history.

When Howard bought the property in 1992, she thought it was already zoned A-20.

Howard has been using the property to raise lambs for sale, which is a permissible use in an A-20 zone but not in an RR-5 zone.

“When all the talk about how many animals are allowed on property, I thought I was safe because I’m A-20,” Howard said, “and then I found out I’m not.”

Howard said she did not request the property to be rezoned to RR-5 and has received no notice of a rezone hearing for her property since she bought it 24 years ago.

Tooele County planning staff found that the property in question was rezoned from A-20 to RR-5 in 1984, eight years before Howard bought the property, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The rezone to RR-5 was requested by the property owners and proper notices to property owners and the public were made at the time of the rezone, Miller said.

While Howard’s property is surrounded on three sides by property zoned RR-5, the property north of Howard’s is zoned A-20.

The county planning staff recommended that Howard’s rezone request be approved because there is adjacent A-20 property and the A-20 zone designation would match the historical use of the property.

At the November planning commission meeting, Howard’s neighbors said they don’t mind the current grazing operation, but they aren’t excited about turning back the clock and rezoning the property to A-20.

“If it’s A-20 they can get a conditional use permit for things not permitted in RR-5,” said Bryan Sant, one of Howard’s neighbors. “It was rezoned RR-5 years ago, and when I purchased my land and built my house, it was with RR-5 protections.”

Sant lives across the street from a new barn that Howard built on her property. The barn is used to feed and house the lambs until they are weaned. Sant expressed concerns that the property could be converted to a feedlot under an A-20 zone designation.

Planning staff would most likely not recommend approval for a conditional use permit for something like a feedlot because the use would be incompatible with surrounding uses, according to Miller.

Kalem Sessions, who also lives in Howard’s neighborhood, said he had no objections to the rezone request.

“I prefer to have more A-20 around me,” he said. “It’s something I enjoy in life.”

Planning commission member Martie Leo said she supported the rezone request because the property has been used as if it were zoned A-20 and it has been compatible with neighboring uses.

The Tooele County Commission will make the final decision on the rezone request at a future meeting.