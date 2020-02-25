Planning commission recommends rezone of land near Juab County

A-10 zone will allow distribution of property to family members ♦

A divided parcel totaling 72 acres in the remote southeast corner of Tooele County may become the first land zoned A-10 in the county.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted to send a favorable recommendation to the County Commission for a request to rezone 72 acres from MU-40 to A-10 during its meeting on Wednesday night.

The property to be rezoned sits about 10 miles west of the point where the Tooele-Juab county line turns from a north-south direction to a due west straight line. It is a little less than a mile north of the Juab County line.

“It appears that practically all properties in the vicinity are vacant and not being actively used for any purposes, other than potentially some occasional animal grazing uses,” said Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff. “There is a large area zoned A-20 approximately 5 miles northwest of the property.”

The A-10 zone is an agricultural zoning district that promotes and preserves conditions favorable to agricultural uses and to maintain greenbelt open spaces, according to the county’s land use ordinance. It includes activities normal or necessarily related to agriculture and to protect the zone from intrusions adverse to agriculture.

According to Miller both the MU-40 and A-10 zones are compatible with each other because the majority use of land in the MU-40 zone is for agricultural purposes.

The owner of the land is the John G. and Kaye Ekker Family Trust. Gary Ekker applied for the zone change on behalf of the trust.

Although the parcel has one parcel number, it is split into two pieces by a 28-acre parcel with a different owner.

“It’s an old family homestead and has been divided in ways that made sense 60 years ago,” Ekker said.

The northern piece of the parcel is 60 acres. The southern piece is 12 acres.

If the rezone is approved, Ekker said the family’s intent is to leave the 12-acre southern piece as a single parcel and then subdivide the northern property into three or more parcels to meet the needs of closing out the family trust.

The existing and historic use of the land has been agricultural in nature for both farming and livestock grazing, according to Ekker.

Ekker said the family has no plans to change the use of the land.

If approved, the family will subdivide the property and distribute it to members of the family trust to continue using the property for agricultural purposes, he said.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to send a positive recommendation for the rezone request to the County Commission.