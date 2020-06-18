Planning Commission reviews application for major subdivision

The Grantsville City Planning and Zoning Commission is concerned with future traffic issues associated with a proposed master planned community on 200 acres in the southeast section of the City.

Commission members were pleased with a planned unit development application for “Presidents Park” located south of the intersection of Worthington and Nygreen streets. But at their meeting Thursday night, the Commission tabled approving the PUD and preliminary plans until details are developed for collector roads leading to and from the future subdivision.

The City’s new General Plan includes creating a comprehensive transportation system map to provide a clear and concise message to the public about future roadway work.

Plans to develop the subdivision were submitted by Mike Colson and Wade Sandberg. The subdivision would include 250 single family residences and 46 retirement townhomes, according to the application.

The application states the goal is to create a premiere model subdivision through mutual cooperation with Grantsville City that accomplishes four goals.

Conserve Grantsville’s natural resources.

Minimize maintenance costs for both residents and Grantsville City.

Provide diverse housing choices for Grantsville’s citizens. Lots would range from .33 to .87 acre.

Create a connected and walkable neighborhood community that maintains an open and rural feel.

Total open space for the development would be 36.28 acres or 18.14% percent of the total acreage. The development would include 15.49 acres of buffer area, 5.44 acres of tree greenway, 3.5 acres of school open space, 10-acre park, 763 trees, 15.54 acres of roadway tree greenway, 6.79 acres for mixed-use, 10 acres for future elementary school, and 39.9 acres of roadway.

The application indicates a neighborhood commercial area in the subdivision would reduce traffic going to Main Street for services.

According to the application the mixed-use area would be limited to the following low impact uses: Bakery, business office, adult or child daycare, cafe, convenience store, farmers market, financial institution, fitness facility, inside storage unit, medical or dental office, plant nursery, senior care facility.