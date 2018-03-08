Planning commission tables rezone request for project in Stansbury

A rezone request for property north of the current Old Mill development north of state Route 138 in Stansbury Park could bring up to 200 new single family homes or townhomes to the area.

However, faced with opposition from Stansbury Park residents, the Tooele County Planning Commission tabled action on the request during its meeting at the county building Wednesday night.

Sam Drown, a Salt Lake County-based home builder, submitted a rezone application for approximately 30 acres of land north of Rockwood Way, which is adjacent to an existing development north of the Benson Gristmill.

Drown wants the property rezoned from agricultural with 20-acre minimum lot sizes to zoning designations that would allow seven residential units per acre on the land west of Beaman Way and 15 units per acre east of Beaman Way. Drown’s plan is to develop a single-family neighborhood east of Beaman Way, similar to the neighborhood immediately to the south. East of Beaman Way, Drown proposes to build a townhouse development, similar to the townhouse development already in the neighborhood, according to a staff report on the rezone request.

The rezone request is consistent with the county general plan for the area, according to the staff report.

The report also states that with Beaman Way as the only access to the area, a traffic study would be required during the subdivision approval process to analyze the impacts on Beaman Way, which intersects with SR-138 west of the intersection of SR-138 and state Route 36.

The planning staff recommended that the planning commission recommend that the county commission approve the rezone request, with the exception that the entire area be rezoned to a seven units per acre maximum, including the area east of Beaman Way.

But some Stansbury residents aren’t happy with the proposed zone change.

Since the staff report was posted on the county’s website, the county has received 44 emails from the public expressing concerns with the proposed rezone, Miller said.

The emails common patterns include concerns about the density, increased traffic, lack of open space, crowded schools and churches, incorporating the area in the Stansbury Service Agency boundaries, and the impact on water and sewer, according to Miller.

After Miller concluded his presentation, and before a public hearing was opened, Cameron Spencer, a member of the planning commission, made a motion to table any action on the rezone request.

The planning commission needs further information from the applicant before it could act on the request, according to Spencer.

Spencer’s motion included a request that the applicant comply with county code and provide information on existing transportation patterns, the approximate location and number of units, calculation of open space, a phasing plan that describes the anticipated timing and geographical extent of each phase, a detailed traffic study, and if applicable, a table of proposed dimensional standards.

Included in Spencer’s motion were specific references to the county’s land use ordinance.

The planning commission voted unanimously to table the rezone application, pending a response to Spencer’s request for additional information.