Planning commission tackles animal numbers again

Limits proposed for residential and rural residential properties ♦

After a four year deep breath, Tooele County is once again ready to pick up the subject of regulating the numbers of animals on property in unincorporated Tooele County.

After a process that started in October 2016 stalled, the Tooele County Planning Commission opened a public hearing on a working draft on an animal ordinance during their meeting Wednesday night at the Tooele County Building.

The working draft is the result of several public work sessions the planning commission has held with the county’s planning staff prior to their regular business meetings over the last few months.

A large portion of the rural area of Tooele County erupted in protest following an October 2016 planning commission meeting when Blaine Gehring, the Tooele County planner at that time, recommended that the planning commission needed to look at updating the county’s ordinance on the number of animals allowed on rural property.

In response to a complaint, Gehring said he researched the county code and found that the only permitted animals mentioned in county code for rural residential, agriculture, and multiple use zones was four domestic animals or 10 fowl, for the production of food for the sole use of the persons occupying the premises.

A public hearing on the county’s animal ordinance in December 2016 held at the Deseret Peak convention center drew over 350 people.

The working draft now being considered by the planning commission allows property owners in multiple ruse and agriculture zone areas to self-regulate animal counts as long as the animals do not cause a nuisance, as defined in county code.

The draft ordinance, changes or adds several definitions and then sets limits based on the kind of animal and the amount of property in residential and rural residential zones.

Several people commented either in person or electronically during the planning commission’s meeting on Wednesday night.

One of those was Ken Webb, Erda, who has charges against him related to animal use on his property in Erda pending in 3rd District Court.

Webb said the ordinance needed a better definition of exotic animals, a more precise definition of what a feedlot is, and the nuisance section needed a lot of work.

“There is a whole lot of work that needs to be done before Tooele County is ready to install an animal ordinance,” he said.

Troy Kirk, Erda, said he wants some kind of closure on this subject after four years.

“We’ve been waiting for an answer,” he said. “We can’t have barbecues in our backyard because of flies. Please make a decision and get this done this year so we can have an answer one way or another.”

MIke Jensen, Erda, wants the ordinance to be very specific.

“Make it crystal clear what the limits are,” he said.

The planning commission paused the public hearing, but tabled the ordinance change for a future meeting, keeping the public hearing open so they can continue to receive comments online, by phone, or in a future meeting.

“We want this to be a discussion process,” said Scott Jacobs, Tooele County Planning Commission chairman.

Jacobs urged people to read the draft ordinance and then send comments to Tooele County planner Jeff Miller at jcmiller@tooeleco.org. The comments received will be sent to all planning commission members for review.