Planning commission tackles resource management plan

New CRMP will eventually be included in statewide plan ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission got its first look at a consultant’s version of a new County Resource Management Plan at a work session Wednesday night.

Tooele County was one of the first in Utah to develop a CRMP. It dates back to 2005 with several amendments and additions, and comprises chapter 19 of the county’s current general plan.

The 2005 plan was developed as a pilot project in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget as part of an effort to encourage counties to develop CRMPs that could be used to influence land-use decisions made by federal agencies.

The Federal Land Policy Management Act requires federal agencies to coordinate their land-use planning with plans adopted by local agencies.

“The CRMP allows counties to be able to set the direction for the resources within the county and federal land managers use their plans as they develop resource management plans for federal lands,” said Andrea Moser, a consultant with the Logan-based Bio-West, Inc., an environmental planning service.

Not all counties adopted CRMPs. In preparation for a battle with the federal government over the control of public lands, the state Legislature passed legislation in 2015 requiring all counties to adopt a CRMP. The guidelines for the contents of a CRMP were amended by the state Legislature in 2016.

Counties will submit their CRMPs to the state. The state will consolidate the plans into a statewide plan for public lands.

Tooele County Recorder/Surveyor Jerry Houghton said the “mandate” for each county to develop a CRMP is a result of the Utah Legislature making public lands an issue and wanting to protect and have oversight of those lands instead of the federal government “dictating to us what happens.”

The mandate for each county to develop a CRMP is to show the federal government the state is ready to manage federal lands if they are ever turned over to the state, he said.

County officials have an Aug. 1, 2017 deadline to forward to the state a new CRMP that meets the requirements of the 2015 and 2016 legislation.

The draft CRMP presented to the planning commission by Moser listed 29 resources, as listed in the state legislation, with a descriptive context for Tooele County for each resource. The plan also lists objectives, policies, and guidance for each resource.

For the resource “agriculture,” the plan lists “continue to support agriculture” and “protect prime agriculture” as management objectives.

Under resource “land use” the plan states “Tooele County desires public access to public lands be maximized, including the protection of public lands access across private lands.”

The plan also states as a land use policy and guidance, the county desires to “prevent additional restrictive land use designations such as Wilderness or Wild and Scenic Rivers.”

The planning commission asked Moser to include gravel pits in the mining resources section.

Moser will prepare another draft of the CRMP, complete with maps and other supporting documents, for the planning commission to review next month.

A public hearing will be held in May. Prior to the public hearing the draft plan, as amended by the planning commission, will be made available to the public.

The dates for the April and May meetings have not yet been set.

Sometime following the public hearing, the planning commission will send the CRMP to the county commission for final approval.