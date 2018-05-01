Planning commission to consider planned communities

Proposed ordinance outlines process for planned communities of 150 acres or more ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission will continue consideration of a new land use ordinance creating a new planned community zone at its meeting Wednesday.

The Tooele County planning staff presented the proposed P-C ordinance to the planning commission during its April 18 meeting.

The proposed ordinance was developed by the staff to provide the county with a tool to encourage sustainable growth within the unincorporated areas of the county, which are located in close proximity to services and transportation, as well as in alignment with goals of the Tooele County General Plan Update 2016, according to the staff report on the proposed ordinance.

“The main purpose of the planned community ordinance is to encourage growth to shift to dispersed centers throughout the unincorporated areas of the county,” said Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

Planned communities, as described in the proposed ordinance, consist of a mix of components, including a wide range of housing types, density and architectural styles, town centers, a variety of business and education uses, and open space.

Approval for development in a P-C zone would require a multi-step process beginning with the approval by the planning commission and county commission for the designation of a proposed development area as a P-C zone.

The approval of the P-C zone would also include approval of the zone plan. The zone plan would include land area to be rezoned as P-C, a list of permitted and conditional uses allowed in the zone, the number of residential units in the zone, and the square-feet of nonresidential development in the zone.

After the approval of the P-C zone and plan, the planning commission and county commission would review and approve the community structure plan.

The community structure plan would include plans for major roadways, infrastructure, open space networks, and the general location of planned community elements of neighborhoods, villages, town centers, open space and business centers.

Residential densities in a planned community may range from an anticipated 4 to 8 units per acre in neighborhoods and over 20 units per acre in town centers, as approved by the county.

The proposed ordinance requires that 25 percent of the land in a P-C zone be set aside as open space or common areas, with at least half of the set aside land to be designated as open space.

Project plans and subdivision plans will be approved by the planning commission while the planning staff will approve individual site plans within the development.

The April 18 planning commission meeting also included a public hearing on the proposed P-C ordinance.

Following the public hearing the planning commission discussed the ordinance and recommended several revisions to the planning staff.

Revisions to the proposed ordinance that will be presented at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting include a reduction of the minimum size for a P-C zone from 200 to 150 acres; language permitting the planning staff to require an appropriate mix of land use districts before allowing the application to proceed; clarification on approval of permitted residential densities; requiring a traffic study for the community structure plan; the open space requirement was increased from 20 percent to 25 percent; and allowing for inspections of grading with an applicable fee.

During Wednesday’s meeting the planning commission may discuss the ordinance, approve changes, and vote to send the proposed ordinance to the county commission for its consideration.

No public hearing is planned for Wednesday’s meeting, which will be held in the auditorium of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main St., in Tooele City.