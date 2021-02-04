Plans for homeless resource center discussed during Tooele City Council meeting

The Tooele City Council received an update on a homeless resource community center that will be located within the old Harris Elementary School in Tooele City during their Wednesday evening meeting.

Switchpoint Community Resource Center, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless, previously appeared before the City Council on July, 15, 2020 to discuss plans to build the community center for the homeless in the old Harris Elementary building.

Now, they are drawing up plans on how to use the old elementary school.

During the meeting, Carol Hollowell, executive director of Switchpoint, said that the location would open “very soon.”

“We want to announce that we picked our general contractor and architect,” Hollowell said. “We anticipate that we will have plans close enough for permitting in late April and we will be hopefully starting construction in June.”

Hollowell explained that once construction and improvements begin in June, it will take a little over a year to complete, but this is needed in the county, she said.

“We were able to count 29 homeless individuals living in Tooele County and in the history of Tooele County, that has never happened,” she said.

Switchpoint picked Bonneville Builders, a general contractor out of Sandy, Utah and AJC, Architects, a company based out of Salt Lake City, to complete needed changes to the building and build a few new buildings to house the homeless.

Hollowell explained to council members that Switchpoint drew up a “remake” of the old school, along with a plan for buildings to house the homeless.

Switchpoint wants to offer many different services in the old elementary school building.

They plan to have male and female emergency housing, housing for homeless families, a food bank, a kitchen, offices, 24-hour childcare, and a community center offering classes and activities, all within the building.

The single-units for males and females to stay overnight will be 2,300-square-feet in total, or 450-square-feet, one-bedroom units each.

“It’s going to be affordable for them and it is big enough for them to be able to take care of,” said Hollowell.

The family units will be 900-square-feet, two-bedroom units that will be able to house a small family, according to Hallowell.

“We want all of our residents that live in those apartment units to get all of the support they need to maintain it and to be self-reliant,” she said.

“This is going to be state of the art,” said Hollowell. “I can’t even tell you how excited I am. Everyone in the state is talking about Tooele’s project with how much it can help individuals and families at one stop.”

Switchpoint will pay for building, changes to the building, and everything they want to do there with a state tax credit of $10 million.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also granted Switchpoint $100,000 for the project.

“Our whole project is funded,” Hollowell said. “We are excited about that.”

Switchpoint plans to install fencing all the way around the location to keep the building safe and individuals who live in the neighborhood safe.

Hollowell explained that once Switchpoint is further along in the project, they also want to hold neighborhood meetings to discuss what will go on at the location and get input from neighborhood residents.

“We want the neighbors to feel included in this,” she said.

Switchpoint, a company based out of St. George came to Tooele last year to help the homeless.

They operate the Tooele County Food Bank, the Tooele Thrift store, Relief Services, and the Domestic Violence shelter.

“I think this is exciting and provides something needed in our community,” said Tony Graff, council member.