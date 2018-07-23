Plans move forward for residential development near golf course in Tooele

Anyone looking for golf-course-front property in Tooele City may soon get their wish.

Plans for a 62-lot, medium-density housing development next to Oquirrh Hills Golf Course moved forward Wednesday when the Tooele City Council created a planned unit development zoning overlay for 13.48 acres located west of Droubay Road and north of Vine Street adjacent to the golf course.

Par Fore Estates is the name of the proposed development, and the applicant is Ensign Engineering, according to documents provided by the city.

“This application is not a review of the actual development or development plan, but simply to establish specific development criteria,” said Jim Bolser, city public works director at the city council’ meeting.

The PUD zoning overlay allows for smaller lot sizes and setbacks for the units within the development. The area is zoned R1-7, which allows for lots at a 7,000 square-foot minimum. But the new PUD overlay for the proposed development allows for lots as small as 4,200 square feet.

The R1-7 zoning district requires a minimum of 60-feet lot widths, but the project would allow lots as small as 40 feet in width.

The zone overlay will also allow for setback requirements of 25 feet on the front of housing units, 20 feet on the rear and 5 feet on the sides.

Bolser said the property was owned by Tooele City at one time and was the site of a community garden.

The Tooele City Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation of the PUD overlay district request to the city council after its own public hearing on June 13.

Bolser said part of the property would remain in public ownership to accommodate an existing trailhead and overflow parking for the golf course.

Another part of the project would be a 10-foot-wide golf cart path easement along the north boundary of the subdivision, according to the resolution.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the city council approved three other subdivision plans.

The first was a preliminary subdivision plan for Copper Canyon PUD, Phase 6. The plan is for a 33-lot residential subdivision on 8.78 acres at approximately 500 West Tooele Boulevard.

The second was a final subdivision plat for the Castagno Place subdivision, a 23-lot residential subdivision on 7.54 acres located at approximately 1150 N. 640 East.

The third was a final subdivision plat for the Vowles Estate minor subdivision, a 7-lot residential subdivision on 7.69 acres located at approximately 850 W. 200 South.