Plastic company opens Tooele plant

Plastic Ingenuity plans for 90 new jobs in Tooele ♦

Plastic Ingenuity, a food and medical grade plastic thermoformer company, recently opened a location in Tooele City and has already started up operations.

Founded in 1972 in Cross Plains, Wisconsin, Plastic Ingenuity The company is one of the largest custom thermoformers in North America. They have six locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including the location in Tooele.

They settled in Tooele City after receiving a state tax incentive.

Plastic Ingenuity may earn up to 15% of the new state taxes it will pay over the 15-year life of the agreement with the state in the form of a Utah Legislature-authorized Economic Development Tax Increment Finance tax credit. The GOED Board has approved a post-performance tax credit not to exceed $1,239,466. Each year that Plastic Ingenuity meets the criteria in its contract with the state, it will earn a portion of the total tax credit.

“Plastic Ingenuity is growing at a rapid pace and we’re glad they have chosen Utah to help with the growth,” said Dan Hemmert, with the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development prior to the opening of the location in Tooele. “We’re excited to see this project come to Tooele and the opportunities that will be provided by its growth.”

Plastic Ingenuity creates medical and food-grade plastics.

“If you go to the store and buy a pack of Sargento cheese and there are those packs with the dividers for the cheese and crackers, that is the type of plastic they create,” said Jared Stewart, Tooele City economic development coordinator.

The company opened their location about two months ago at 600 N. Industrial Loop Road with one production line.

“Plastic Ingenuity has been searching for the right location to accelerate our growth for quite some time and we believe we have found the ideal match in Tooele, Utah,” said Sakif Ferdous, chief marketing officer of Plastic Ingenuity. “We investigated municipalities in seven different west coast states and Tooele stood out as having the right combination of access to a well-trained employee base, strong public education system, and a business-friendly environment.”

Plastic Ingenuity wants to hire people from Tooele County.

“I spoke to their hiring manager and the company has been able to hire for all of the positions,” Stewart said. “They are looking for employees from our local labor force.”

The company plans on opening up to three more production lines and hiring more workers, then they will host a ribbon cutting.

When all is said and done, over 96 people will be employed by the company in Tooele.

“Plastic Ingenuity comes from a similar sized community in the Midwest and they liked Tooele, because they felt at home here,” Stewart said. “They felt like they could contribute here and make a difference for the community.”

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn welcomes Plastic Ingenuity to town.

“We’re incredibly pleased and grateful to work with Plastic Ingenuity to bring its culture and community to Tooele,” Winn said. “The company will continue to be good partners to our city. We want to thank the numerous staff, and the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development for their efforts to facilitate this development.

