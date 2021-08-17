Please don’t drive drowsy, says UHP

49 drowsy driving accidents reported in 2019 in Tooele County ♦

The third full week in August this year was designated as Drowsy Driving Awareness Week in Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol and Department of Public Safety officers urge the public to not drive drowsy and report drowsy drivers by calling 911.

Male drivers were two times more likely to drive drowsy than female drivers and drivers ages 13 to 20 contributed to the most drowsy driving crashes, with over 200 crashes reported in that age group,according to a report by the Department of Public Safety, in 2019.

Driving drowsy has similar effects to driving drunk., according to DPS officials.

“A driver that gets two fewer hours of sleep in a single day may mimic someone who has a blood alcohol content level of 0.05%,” DPS officials wrote on their website at dpsnews.utah.gov.

A driver who goes 24 hours without sleep mimics a blood alcohol content level of 0.10%, they reported.

“A lot of studies show that drowsy driving is like driving drunk and this just shows you how dangerous drowsy driving can be,” said Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

Drivers who are drowsy are more likely to swerve and overcorrect while driving.

“Over the past five years, more than 55% of drowsy driving crashes were a result of the driver failing to keep in the proper lane,” DPS officials wrote.

Running off the road and overcorrection were the second and third leading causes of crashes.

DPS officials reported that road trips and longer drives can lead to drowsy driving.

“Many times, people try to just drive through to their final destination,” they wrote.

There were 49 drowsy driving crashes reported in 2019 in Tooele County. They mostly occurred near 6 a.m. and spiked again at 4 p.m.

Thursdays are reported to be the day when drowsy driving crashes occurred the most, with over 140 crashes in 2019 occurring on Thursdays.

The second most common day of the week for drowsy driving accidents was Saturday.

More than one third of U.S adults reported sleeping less than seven hours a day, according to the U.S Centers of Disease Control. This means that out of the 3.206 million individuals living in Utah, over 1.057 million of them are sleep deprived and may be driving drowsy.

“I think everyone during their driving career has had experiences with drowsy driving,” Roden said. “This is something that affects everyone. When you drive drowsy, you put not only yourself in danger, but everyone driving with you, or other motorists on the highway.”

Preventing drowsy driving starts with each driver, according to Roden.

“There are several things that people can do to prevent drowsy driving,” he said. “If you find yourself getting tired and you are driving with someone, you can switch drivers with someone who is more attentive,” Roden said. “Also, a lot of the time, if we are alone and we get out and get some air and walk around, that will help us to wake up, but oftentimes there is no substitute for sleep. Sometimes people need to get off someplace safe — not on the side of the freeway — and get a little bit of sleep. It’s amazing what a little bit of sleep will help to rejuvenate you and make you feel better.”

Caffeinated beverages or rolling down the window are not substitutes for switching drivers, getting out and walking around, or pulling over for a nap, according to Roden.

If drivers see a drowsy driver on the road they should call 911, according to Roden.

“If someone is putting others at risk and there is a risk of a crash, we want drivers to call 911 and report that vehicle, because it could be a drowsy driver or impaired driver,” he said. “When you call, dispatch will relay that information to the Highway Patrol or whatever police agency has jurisdiction there. They will help you try to stop that vehicle and keep everyone safe.”