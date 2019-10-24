Please make sure to include your email address when you vote

While enjoying the last few warm days, the chilly nights remind us that fall is here and that also means elections are upon us!

Luckily, we mail your ballots right to your door and you don’t have to wait in line on a chilly day or night in November to vote. So vote, sign those ballots and get them back in.

When you sign your ballot, there is also a place for your email address. Those are kept secure and are only used to contact you if we can’t verify your signature or need to send you information. We have received two new initiatives that require us to email information to voters so they are prepared if they decide to sign the petitions. We also email voter information pamphlets. So your email address helps us keep in touch with you.

What else is going on in the Clerk’s office? One of the many services we provide is keeping track of all the boards that serve the county and members who serve on the boards. Did you know that we have 39 boards? We have a few openings available on some of them and citizens are encouraged to apply.

Positions are open for 30 days from the time of the original posting, or as noted. Download appointment applications at co.tooele.ut.us/boards-committees.htm.

Board openings

Tooele County Audit Committee. Five positions open. Deadline: open until filled.

Tooele County Historic Preservation Commission. Five positions open. Deadline: open until filled.

Rush Valley Water Conservancy District representing Rush Valley and Ophir. Two positions open. Deadline: open until filled.

Tooele County Planning Commission. One position open. Deadline: Contact Clerk’s office

Tooele County Trails Committee representing Disability/ADA and advertising. One position open. Deadline: open until filled.

Tooele County Board of Health representing women and minorities. One position open. Deadline: Nov. 15.

Lake Point Park and Cemetery District. One position open. Deadline: Contact Clerk’s office

Visit the website listed to apply.

Tenille Tingey is the chief deputy clerk for Tooele County.