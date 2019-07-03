Plenty of traffic expected over the holiday weekend

There is expected to be a record-breaking number of motorists over the Independence Day holiday around the country, according to AAA.

With myriad events, including parades, festivals and the Stadium of Fire on tap this week, the Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for heavy local traffic. The Wasatch Front is expected to be heavily impacted, especially in the Provo area.

Due to the expected traffic, most UDOT construction projects will be suspended and lanes will be opened to reduce delays over the Fourth of July. Lane restrictions or traffic shifts needed to protect work zones or ensure safety will remain, however.

Regardless of holiday traffic, UDOT reminds drivers to stay alert, use seat belts, put away distractions and take breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

As many as 49 million Americans are expected to take an Independence Day getaway this year, according to AAA. That’s an increase of 4.1% over last year, or about 1.9 million people.

Traffic is expected to be the worst on July 3, with nationwide delays as much as four times the normal commute, AAA said. The vast majority of expected travel is by automobile, with about 3.96 million people traveling by plane and 3.55 million by trains, buses and cruise ships.

One thing spurring holiday traffic is lower gas prices, with the national average at $2.66 per gallon, according to AAA.

Gas prices in Tooele County remain among the lowest in the state, with the Flying J and Shell in Lake Point and Maverik in Stansbury Park selling gas at $2.69. All three gas stations are within the top 10 lowest prices for gasoline in the state.