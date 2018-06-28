Poison found in calves’ water at Bit n’ Spur

When Michael Dow went to check on the calves he leased to the Tooele Bit n’ Spur rodeo Wednesday morning, he checked the water trough out of habit.

Inside the trough, he saw about 150 ball-shaped pellets, with about a third floating and the rest on the bottom, beginning to dissolve. Dow said he inspected one of the pellets and quickly determined it was rat poison.

A Tooele City police officer responded to Bit n’ Spur and reached the same conclusion that the pellets were rat poison, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. The officer collected samples of the pellets, which could be analyzed by the state crime lab or another laboratory if the department gets some leads in the case.

Dow said he leased 32 calves to Bit n’ Spur that were around one year old. He contacted the state veterinarian and was told the heaviest symptoms would be observed within 24 to 48 hours, but the prognosis of the calves is just a waiting game.

“They haven’t gotten any better but they haven’t gotten any worse,” Dow said.

Hansen said the police department is investigating the case as animal cruelty, but the condition of the calves, and if there was intent, will determine if charges would be felonies or misdemeanors. There are no surveillance cameras at the rodeo gounds, however, and no leads to follow or suspects to interview at this point.

Dow said he doesn’t know who would have poisoned his calves, and whether it was random or directed at him or the Bit n’ Spur.

“I have no idea,” Dow said. “I hope it’s just a one-time thing.”

Dow said there is a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and prosecution. Anyone with information on the poisoning of the calves can contact Tooele City police at 435-882-8900.