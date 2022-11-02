Pole Canyon realignment nears finish

Stansbury Parkway opening will wait for spring ♦

Two Tooele County road projects east of state Route 36 and Stansbury Park that have been in the works since 2018 are now underway.

Two contracts were awarded earlier this year to Granite Construction, a California-based diversified construction and construction materials company with an office in Salt Lake City, for the realignment of Pole Canyon Road and an eastward extension of Stansbury Parkway.

The contract for the Pole Canyon Road was awarded in June for $1.8 million. The County Council approved a 20% contingency bringing the total anticipated cost of the project to $2.2 million.

The Pole Canyon Road realignment project included the construction of a new segment of Center Street to intersect at a 90 degree angle with Pole Canyon Road.

The Pole Canyon Road project also included improvements to the Pole Canyon Road and SR-36 intersection. The roads were to be aligned at the intersection with a 90 degree intersection with lane markings. Some changes to the signal at the intersection were included in the project to better accommodate the flow of traffic at the intersection.

Work on Pole Canyon Road and Center Street is expected to be completed around Nov. 10, according to Rachelle Custer, Tooele County Community Development director.

The Stansbury Parkway project contract was awarded in August for $637,865. The project included the construction of 320 feet of Stansbury Parkway east of SR-36 to connect with an existing gravel road. It also included improvements to the Stansbury Parkway and SR-36 intersection including the full signalization of the intersection.

The eastward extension of Stansbury Parkway has been completed and paved but it will be closed and remain barricaded until the spring when the signalization work is completed.

When the work is completed the median on SR-36 at Stansbury Parkway will be removed.

“The Stansbury Parkway extension will be primarily used by gravel trucks,” Custer said. “That should help alleviate some of the gravel truck traffic on Pole Canyon.”

Tooele County has been working on the design of Pole Canyon Road and Center Street since 2018, including a survey, the acquisition of property, vacating portions of the right-of-way, and obtaining permits from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The Stansbury Parkway extension was proposed in 2018 by Myron Bateman, who was a county commissioner at the time.

“These projects should increase safety by separating gravel trucks from residential traffic,” Bateman said. “It will also reduce the impact to our roads.