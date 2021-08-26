Police chase ends in fatal shooting

A short police chase ended in the vicinity of state Route 112 with an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening when a suspect pulled a knife on an officer.

Grantsville City police officers identified a suspect in an active Internet Crimes Against Children’s case Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m.

The officers attempted a traffic stop , according to a press release from the Grantsville City Police Department.

After a short pursuit, the suspect stopped, got out of the vehicle, and charged officers with a knife.

An officer fired a weapon and struck the suspect, according to the press release.

Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the individual but their efforts were unsuccessful. The adult male suspect sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

The Tooele County Attorney’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

There was no further information available as of Thursday morning.