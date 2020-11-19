Police: fake money circulating in the Tooele

Department offers advice for handling suspected counterfeit bills ♦

Multiple people may be responsible for the counterfeit money that has been showing recently up in stores around Tooele City, according to Tooele City police.

The Tooele City Police Department counterfeit money circulating in the community, according to Jeremy Hansen, Tooele City Police Department public information officer.

“In the past several weeks, we have had several cases of counterfeit currency attempting to or being passed at local businesses,” he said.

The bills have been in denominations of $10, $20 and $50, according to Hansen.

The counterfeit currency has been passed at several businesses throughout the city, he said.

“These businesses have filed reports with us in reference to the counterfeit currency in the past month: 7-Eleven located at 975 N Main, 7-Eleven located at 341 N Main, Deseret Industries, Nigh Time Doughnuts, and the taco stand near Little Caesar’s Pizza,” Hansen said. “The businesses contacted dispatch in order to file a report with one of our officers.”

The cases occurred between Oct. 14 and Nov. 14, according to Hansen.

There are too many instances to count when fake currency may have been used at businesses in Tooele, but five times in the past month is too high, Hansen said.

“Store owners need to be vigilant in looking at the money that is being transferred,” he stated. “Businesses already know to report any counterfeit currency to the police. However, if the general public looks at the bills they are given and educate themselves on what to look for, the public may be the ones calling us.”

Individuals who suspect a fake bill has been used should never return the bill to the passer, according to Hansen.

He advised that the individual should take note of the passer’s description and write down their description and vehicle license plate if possible.

Hansen also said to not handle the counterfeit bill, and keep out of harm’s way, according to Hansen.

The Tooele City Police Department has posted a link to information on counterfeit money from the website “treasury.gov” on the department’s Facebook page.

Individuals can also learn about how to spot a fake bill at uscurrency.gov.

If the individuals involved in passing the fake currency are caught, they will face criminal charges of possession of forged writings, which is a third-degree felony, according to Hansen.

“We do not believe only one person is responsible for these cases that have been reported in the last month,” he said. “We are still actively investigating some of these cases, with other suspects involved.”