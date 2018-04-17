Police identify man involved in Vasa Fitness roof incident

The identity of the man who pointed a BB gun at an employee before jumping off the roof of a Vasa Fitness on April 9 has been released by the Tooele City Police Department.

Randy Gamwell, 56, of Washoe Valley, Nevada, had been in the Tooele City area for a couple of days prior to the Vasa Fitness incident and may have been sleeping in his car, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. Gamwell, who is wanted on warrants in Nevada, entered the gym on Main Street at 3:10 p.m. to take a shower.

As he was entering the gym, Gamwell stated he believed he was being followed or chased by police, Kalma said. After brandishing a BB gun at an employee, Gamwell entered a maintenance room adjacent to the pool.

From the maintenance room, Gamwell used an internal ladder to access the roof and he jumped from the top of the building toward Garden Street, Kalma said. Gamwell suffered several broken bones following the jump and was transported by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake-area hospital.

As of Monday afternoon, Gamwell was listed in stable condition.

Kalma said no charges have been filed against Gamwell at this point, but charges are expected to be filed in the incident following the investigation.