Police investigate counterfeit money at Tooele Walmart

The Tooele City Police Department sought help from the public to help identify two customers seen in security photos who were believed to have information about counterfeit money used at Tooele’s Walmart.

TCPD made the community notice Monday via social media on its official Facebook page.

The customers recognized themselves in the photos and went to Tooele police for questioning where it was determined that they were unaware they were using counterfeit money, said Detective Ross Mableson.

“Individuals who use or pass counterfeit currency are notified usually in an interview at the police department,” he said.

As per TCPD procedure, an investigations officer hands over the bills to the evidence department when handling counterfeit money.

“The bill retrieved in this case was a $10 bill,” Mableson said. “It’s rare to see counterfeit bills valued that low. We usually see $20, $50 and $100 bills. All counterfeit money is passed over to the evidence department where we attempt to track similar bills by using the serial numbers printed on the bill.”

The $10 bill is currently in evidence storage at the police department, Mableson said. Counterfeit bills are then reported to the Salt Lake office of the U.S. Secret Service, which also handle investigations into cases of counterfeit money.

If a person is successfully prosecuted for intentionally distributing or using counterfeit currency, TCPD requests the courts to order the person to pay restitution in the amount of the loss to anyone or any business who incurred a financial loss, Mableson said.

“We determined this bill to be counterfeit because it was missing multiple security features that a bill in its series year should have,” he said.

The U.S. Treasury website, treasury.gov, contains information on all seven denominations of U.S. Currency, including images and descriptions of bills and their security features. If anyone suspects they may have a counterfeit bill, contact the local police department or the Salt Lake office of the Secret Service at 801-524-5910.

dgowans@tooeletranscript.com