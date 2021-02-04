Police investigate mystery report of shots fired at the old Tooele Airport

The Tooele City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired in the vicinity of the old Tooele Airport on Monday night.

They found no evidence of shots fired.

The officers were dispatched on Monday at 11 p.m.

When officers arrived they found several vehicles and spoke with individuals who said they “didn’t hear anything” related to gunshots in the area, according to Sgt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele Police Department.

One of the vehicles on the property was broken down and the individuals were working on it, according to Hansen.

A search was conducted, and no guns were observed in any of the vehicles.

Officers also checked the surrounding area but did not locate any evidence of shots being fired or bullet casings.

“The report was unfounded,” said Hansen.