Pony Express Re-ride scheduled to cross Tooele County Sunday

Hoofbeats from galloping horses will resound once again on the Pony Express Trail across Tooele County this weekend.

The National Pony Express Association’s annual Re-ride began Wednesday at 3 p.m. Pacific Time in Sacramento, CA. Pony Express riders in full regalia are scheduled to cross California and Nevada and arrive in southwestern Tooele County at Ibapah around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to NPEA.

In other Tooele County locations Sunday on the Pony Express Trail, riders are scheduled to pass through Simpson Springs at 1 p.m., Faust at 4 p.m. and Five Mile Pass at 5 p.m. Listed times are estimates only, according to NPEA.

After Five Mile Pass on the Tooele/Utah county line, riders will continue east to Camp Floyd, Salt Lake City, up Emigration Canyon and on to Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. The last rider is scheduled to arrive in St. Joseph, MO., at 8:30 p.m. on June 30.

According to NPEA, 600 riders from NPEA’s eight divisions will participate in the annual re-ride that covers the Pony Express Trail’s entire 1,966-mile length. Each will ride relays of 1-5 miles while taking turns carrying a mail-filled mochila.

The Re-ride is a 10-day, 24-hour a day event that celebrates the Pony Express Trail, which existed from 1860-61. It was founded by Russell, Majors and Waddell, a Missouri freighting firm, to carry the mail between Sacramento and St. Joseph. Riders at the time took 10 days to cross the entire route.

Information on riders’ progress since their departure Wednesday is available from several sources. NPEA’s website nationalponyexpress.org has coverage including schedules and reports. Reports will also be found on Facebook.com/expressrider/.

Also, a transmitter in the mochila will transmit real-time locations of each rider along the trail. That information can be found on nationalponyexpress.org/annual-reride/follow-the-ride/.

A telephone hotline with recorded reports of rider locations will also be available June 20-30, according to NPEA. That number is 855-809-8589.