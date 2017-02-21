Pool repairs moving forward

Tooele City’s Pratt Aquatic Center scheduled to reopen on March 6 ♦

Workers are on the fast track to completing repairs at Tooele City’s Pratt Aquatic Center and the facility is tentatively scheduled to reopen on March 6, according to a city official.

“Work on the pool began right on schedule on Feb. 13,” said Brian Roth, the city’s parks and recreation director. “The contractor now is working on the lighting and chiseling around the tile to remove old plaster.”

One of the major tasks for contractor Johansen’s Swim Pool Plastering, Inc. is to fix several cracks at the bottom of the lap pool.

After the company completes plaster preparation, it will install staples to repair the crack, Roth said.

“We wanted to fix the crack last year, but we were unable to work out the schedule with our contractor,” Roth said. “So we just did a temporary fix. Basically like putting on a Band-Aid.”

The estimated cost for all the repairs to the lap pool is about $75,000.

In addition to the installation of 10 LED lights and other upgrades to the lap pool, current repairs underway include fixing the water slide at the leisure pool.

“The slide stairs have been removed and are off-site being refurbished,” Roth said. The contractor for those repairs is Utah Fabrication of Tooele. The estimated price of fixing the slide is $17,000.