Popular comedy, musical about spelling bee to hit THS stage

Tooele High School’s drama students are allowed to be eccentric and quirky in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

The school’s theater department will present the new musical comedy this week that debuted on Broadway in 2005. The show features an eclectic group of sixth-graders competing in a regional spelling bee. The play also features a group of eccentric adults who judge the spelling bee. Music, comedy and dancing ensue.

“It’s a really cute show,” said Scott Henrie, THS drama teacher and director of the play. “The publishers encourage innovation and allow us to change anything the community might find objectionable. I’m really proud of the way we have put it together. Folks will laugh their heads off.”

He estimated about 100 students are involved in the play, with double casting to provide more acting opportunities.

Henrie said the script was tweaked a bit to make it “school approved.” The original script featured a few swear words, he said.

“There was a one-line pun about Muslims, and considering the current political situation, we took that out and made fun of Mormons,” Henrie said.

Three students not only have roles in the play, but also helped out in other ways.

Senior Marin Legge choreographed the play, Emily Whitehouse directed the music, and Christian Harvey helped out as assistant director.

Legge said she became involved in dancing a few years ago, and enjoyed developing the choreography for the play.

“We were able to make up our own dance moves, it was a lot of work though,” she said.

Whitehouse said she taught the actors the music and lyrics for the songs and how to sing them.

Harvey is a sophomore, but has acted in about 15 plays throughout his life.

“This show is really lighthearted and funny,” he said.

Henrie said, “The kids have been really brave with this play. They are the easiest people to work with; I’m impressed with what they have done.”

The drama department planned to present “Grease,” but royalties were $14,000. It instead opted to present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” with royalties of $2,100. The students had to rush and put everything together in three weeks.

The play will run Tuesday through Saturday and Monday at 7 p.m. at the THS auditorium. There will be two shows on Saturday with a matinee at 1 p.m.

Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and children. Saturday matinee prices are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children. There are also large group discounts at matinee prices for each member of the group. For reservations call 435-833-1978 ext. 2189. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. Groups are asked to make reservations.