Popular pizza in Grantsville now available in Tooele

Pizza Xpress offers pizza, salads, calzones and more ♦

Danny Singh has brought his hand tossed, made-from-scratch pizza from Grantsville to Tooele.

Singh, along with his wife, Mandy, opened Pizza Xpress in a strip mall on the north end of Tooele City.

In 2014 Singh bought Handy Corner in Grantsville and started making and selling pizza out of the gas station there.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls in Grantsville asking if we deliver to Tooele,” Singh said. “So I decided to open a place here.”

Singh said his pizza baking career started at a pizza restaurant in California 15 years ago. He had friends that moved to Salt Lake City. He moved to Utah to be close to them and ended up in Grantsville.

At Pizza Xpress, Singh makes his crust from scratch, hand tosses, and bakes every pizza in the store.

“We tried a frozen crust,” said Mandy Singh. “But it was like eating a pizza on a cracker.”

Pizza Xpress offers pizza by the slice, dine-in, take out, and delivery. It also has a daily lunch buffet featuring a variety of pizzas, a salad bar, bread twists, and a drink.

The Pizza Xpress menu includes the same specialty pizzas from the Singh’s Grantsville Hometown Pizza menu, like the Philly Cheese Steak, Veggie Supreme, BBQ Chicken, and Meat Lover. But the Buffalo Wild Combo replaces the Cowboy Combo on the menu.

Singh added a few new pizzas to the Tooele menu, including Curry Chicken, Butter Chicken, and Mexican pizzas.

Customers can also build their own pizza.

Along with pizza, Pizza Xpress also serves salads — salad bar, Caesar salad, or Greek salad — a variety of sandwiches, six different flavors of oven roasted chicken wings, calzones, and desserts.

The menu has party packages for birthdays and to feed families.

See the Pizza Xpress menu on Facebook page “Pizza Xpress.”

Pizza Xpress in located at 1206 N. Main Street in Tooele City. To place an order call 435-228-6830.