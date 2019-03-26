Popular speaker returns for 2019 Women’s Health Expo

Keynote speaker Lisa Smartt will return to the Spring Women’s Health Expo this Saturday by popular demand.

Smartt provided the keynote address at the expo back in 2013, and those who attended the event remember the speech.

“We’ve had several ladies over the years fill their event surveys stating they loved the year Lisa Smartt spoke and requested us to bring her back,” said Becky Trigg, marketing director for Mountain West Medical Center. The hospital sponsors the expo.

Smartt is an inspirational/motivational speaker who lives on 16 wooded acres on the outskirts of Dresden, Tennessee. She said she looks forward to returning to Tooele.

“The folks of Tooele were so warm, gracious and fun. I’m looking forward to a reunion. We’re going to have so much fun Saturday morning. I’ll be sharing funny stories about relational mistakes (professional and personal) I’ve made, and the lessons learned,” she said.

The title of her talk is “I Thought I was a ‘People Person’… Until I Started Working with People.”

“She’s hilariously funny and that’s why women have requested she come back,” Trigg said. “It’s good and healthy to laugh and Lisa brings that with her with her spot-on messages. She’s so genuine and can relate to women.”

The expo starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at Tooele High School. Vendors and health care providers will be available in the small gym at the school from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Trigg said most of the Tooele Medical Group providers (orthopedic surgeon, spine surgeon, primary care providers, general surgery, OB/GYN) as well as other community providers, vision and dental providers, hospice and home health providers will be featured at the expo.

Other hospital staff will be available such as mammography techs, dietitian, respiratory therapists, Emergency Room, Women’s Center, and a physical therapist.

Other types of information will be available with vendors such as skin care, Tate Mortuary, City Library, education opportunities, Tooele City Police Victim Services, financial services, suicide prevention, mental health, autism resources, and many other local services.

Retail vendors will include Norwex, Roxberry, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Sagebrush Designs and more.

A photographer will be available to take pictures of the ladies before they go into the expo, which they can use as a Facebook profile picture if they want, Trigg said.

“It’s a great addition to our event, since spring is a time to refresh and become a New You,” Trigg said. “Every woman is beautiful and unique and this is a great event to remind them of that.”

She said the entire expo will be held on the first floor of the school.

“We really appreciate Tooele High School for letting us have this event every year in their school and accommodating us in so many ways,” Trigg said. “We know it takes a lot for them to schedule around us and move tables and have the extra clean up. The location, parking and layout has been ideal for this event.”

This year will mark the 14th year for the Spring Women’s Health Expo.

Speakers over the years have included Elizabeth Smart, Richard Paul Evans, Rebecca Musser (19th wife of polygamous leader Rulon Jeffs), Amberley Snyder (who has a movie on Netflix “Walk, Ride, Rodeo,” about her accident and overcoming physical challenges); and Mary Nickles from KUTV2 News.

Trigg said women should not count on tickets being available the day of the event.

“It’s best to purchase them as soon as possible,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling 435-843-3600 ext. 0.

Tickets also can be purchased at the hospital volunteer desk or operator’s desk. Tickets are $15 each or $100 for a table of eight.

The high school is located at 301 W. Vine Street.

The 2019 Spring Women’s Health Expo committee members are Cheryl Adams, Dr. Meena Aserlind, Michele Brockman, Susan Cummings, Lori Jensen, Dr. Samara Lazernick, Diane McNaughton, Teresa McNeill, Georgette Shosted, Dr. Megan Shutts-Karjola, Shelly Taylor, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and Trigg.

Trigg said the committee is very thankful for both the Tooele City Royalty and the Dairy Princess Royalty for being present, sharing their talents and helping at the event every year.