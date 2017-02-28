Porn fighters group will make presentation Thursday at GHS

A non-profit organization that fights against pornography is bringing its battle to Tooele County.

Fight the New Drug will make a one-time presentation for parents, educators and youth leaders at Grantsville High School’s auditorium on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Grantsville Junior High and Grantsville High schools’ community councils are sponsoring the free event. The public from throughout Tooele County is invited to attend, according to Casey Jorgensen, a member of the Grantsville Junior High community council.

Jorgensen said she used to consider pornography to be a moral issue until she saw a presentation by Fight the New Drug at a PTA conference a few years ago.

“I was blown away by their presentation,” she said. “I had no idea how much pornography affects other aspects of a person’s life, and how many people, of both genders, and including young children, are falling victim, not just to exposure, but full-fledged addiction.”

Fight the New Drug was organized in 2009 by a group of young college students in Utah. Their movement is influenced by research that claims pornography affects the brain in the same way drugs do.

Research shows that pornography has negative neurological affects, is damaging to relationships, and is impacting society as a whole, according to Fight the New Drug.

Fight the New Drug travels throughout North America making presentations on pornography in schools and universities. Fight the New Drug also has an online program to help youth who are struggling with porn addiction.

Jorgensen believes the community should address pornography just like it does substance abuse.

“Given the serious damage being done by pornography, it needs to be addressed in a much more aggressive way,” Jorgensen said. “After all, pornography affects the brain the same way heroin does, so why shouldn’t our schools be treating it the same way they treat heroin and other drugs.”

Pornography has started to reach youth at a very young age and sometimes their first encounter with pornography is not voluntary, according to Jorgensen.

“The average age of exposure to pornography has dropped to 9 years old,” she said. “Fight the New Drug has had children as young as 7 and 8 years old contact them, saying they’re scared because they can’t stop viewing, and they need help.”

Jorgensen would like to see Fight the New Drug assemblies in Tooele County schools.

“My hope is that, after hearing Fight the New Drug’s presentation on Thursday night, there will be an outcry to address this in our schools,” she said. “Including having Fight the New Drug do assemblies, starting right away and regularly in the future, to help protect our children from this growing crisis.”

Grantsville High School is located at 155 E. Cherry Street in Grantsville.