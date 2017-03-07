Porn is affecting youth like a ‘landslide,’ official says

For years people objected to pornography on moral or religious grounds.

Today, modern research has caught up with the ill effects of pornography, revealing how pornography damages the brain, the heart and the world.

That was the message Clay Olsen shared with an audience of around 100 people from Tooele County on Thursday evening in Grantsville High School’s auditorium.

Olsen is the CEO and co-founder of the Salt Lake City-based, anti-porn non-profit organization called Fight the New Drug.

Today’s youth are under immense pressure from pornography, according to Olsen.

Fight the New Drug’s website cites research that claims 93 percent of boys and 62 percent of girls will view pornography before the age of 18.

“This generation today, your children, the rising generation today, is dealing with this topic [pornography] to an intensity and scale no generation in the world ever had to,” Olsen said. “Not a little bit, not by an inch, but by a landslide.”

Tens of thousands of youth have come to Fight the New Drug, some as young as eight years old, asking for help with how to deal with pornography, according to Olsen.

New and emerging research shows that pornography causes changes in the brain, can become addictive, and is an escalating behavior, Olsen told the group at GHS.

Viewing pornography sets off chemical pathways in the brain that “hijack” the brain’s natural system that rewards positive behavior. The result is an addiction similar to drug addictions, according to Olsen.

And like drug addictions, research shows that pornography can damage the frontal lobe of the brain, the part of the brain responsible for logical problem solving and decision-making.

When it comes to the heart, Pornography also damages healthy relationships and families and can make it difficult for the user to experience true love and positive intimate relationships.

At the world level, Olsen said the thought that pornography is playing a role in shaping an entire generation’s attitude about sex is reason for concern.

There is also a growing body of research that links pornography with violence, sexual trafficking, and sexual exploitation.

Not all people that view pornography will become addicted. And the changes pornography makes to the brain aren’t unrepairable, according to Olsen

“Neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to change, allows the brain to change back to a healthy state,” he said.

Fight the New Drug has developed an online program that includes an app, which uses a series of videos and activities to empower individuals in the struggle with pornography. The program is free for youth ages 13-20. The program can be found at Fortifyprogram.org.

Additional information on the Fight the New Drug movement, including research citations, can found at fightthenewdrug.org

Olsen’s presentation was sponsored by the Grantsville Junior High and High school community councils.