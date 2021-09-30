Poster contest exposes radon hazards

State contest open to all students ♦

One in three homes in Utah, including Tooele County, have elevated levels of radon — a radioactive gas that causes lung cancer, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is hosting their 11th annual radon poster contest to help raise awareness of the unseen hazard.

Radon is inert, colorless, and odorless and is the leading cause of lung cancer in Utah, according to the DEQ.

“Radon is known as the silent killer,” said Matt McPherson, public information officer with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. “Radon is measured in units called picocuries. Anything higher than four picocuries is not considered safe. The average radon level in Utah homes that have been tested was 5.3 picocuries. Every 10 picocuries is the same as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.”

Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural decay of uranium found in soil, rocks and water. It is the leading cause of death from lung cancer among nonsmokers in the United States.

It may leak into and accumulate in homes through openings like cracks in the foundation, regardless of a home’s age and whether or not the home has a basement.

But exposure to radon is preventable with a simple inexpensive test available from the Tooele County Health Department for $5.

Students are encouraged to join the DEQ in raising awareness about the deadly gas by making a creative poster about radon.

Poster topics that students can choose from include: what is radon, where does radon come from, how does radon get into our homes, radon can cause lung cancer, and test your home for radon.

The contest is open to students ages nine through 18 who are enrolled in a public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense, or home school, according to McPherson.

There are three categories: grades four through six, seven through nine, and 10 through 12.

Posters can be created with crayon, markers, paint, collage, photographs, or computer graphics.

Contest winners will receive cash awards, with three first-place winners receiving $100 and their teacher receiving $100. Second and third place winners also receive $100 each.

There is no entry fee but only one entry per student is allowed.

Posters must be postmarked by Oct. 22.

To view the contest rules or find out more information about the contest, please visit radon.utah.gov.

The public is also able to judge this year’s winners by voting online at the website from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 30.