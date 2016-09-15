Pow Wow of Color

Dozens dance in youth pow wow celebrating native heritage ♦

Nine-year-old Delila Bishop is visibly excited as she slips into her moccasins, fastens her leggings, and pulls on her traditional “jingle dress.”

The jingle is created by dozens of small, cone-shaped metal pieces covering the dress, which was made by her aunt. Everything Bishop is wearing, from the colorful medallion hanging around her neck to the moccasins on her feet, was handmade by someone.

The girl was one of dozens of dancers at the youth pow wow, held Sept. 10 by the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation. CTGR is headquartered in Ibapah, about 60 miles south of Wendover on the western slope of the Deep Creek Mountains.

Since the reservation was established in May 1912 by executive order, according to the Utah Division of Indian Affairs, the tribes have held a youth pow wow nearly every year. This year was their 103rd annual youth pow wow, said Raffel Kanip, the event’s master of ceremonies.

Each pow wow is held in the open air at a property just off the access road into the reservation. A portable announcer’s booth painted with the CTGR symbol, tarpaulins strung across wooden frames, concessions and other vendor booths ring a field where the dancers perform.

A pow wow is both a social and religious event, Kanip said. Veteran dancer Lee Moon offered a prayer in his native language to start the youth pow wow on Saturday, followed by the Grand Entry led by teenage dancer Quinn River, who carried the eagle staff — “The original flag of the native people,” according to Kanip.

Beside River, men carried flags for the CTGR, United States of America and Utah. After each flag went into a stand in front of the announcer’s booth, tribal council chairman Virgil Johnson welcomed the attendees and the pow wow began with an intertribal dance.

Everyone is invited to dance during intertribal time — costumed or not, native or not, said Graci Hooper, who travels to pow wows all over the western United States with her family.

Hooper’s roots lie in the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes of Wyoming, but she moved to the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation of Utah and Nevada when she married her husband, she said.

The family’s native heritage is important to them. Hooper bought a sewing machine when she was 16 years old. Later, as an adult, she taught herself to sew the traditional dresses worn by women dancers. She makes dresses for her two daughters and, with encouragement from her husband, sells dresses to others as well.

She typically spends one to two days on each dress.

“I kind of taught myself [to make them],” she said. “When people asked $500, $600 for them, I thought, ‘I’m going to try to make them myself.’”

The Hooper family loves to dance and travels frequently to pow wows. Last year, Hooper and her husband held a pow wow class, where they taught people interested in learning different dances and certain teachings that go along with each dance.

One such teaching explains the “jingle dress” is a medicine dress, worn for a special prayer dance.

“If someone is sick, someone can be asked to do a prayer dance,” Hooper said. “But at pow wows, you can dance whatever you want — traditional, jingle — you’ll know what style is yours by how you feel. … I’m a fancy dancer; I learned from my sister.”

Hooper likes to experiment with the design of her little girls’ dresses. If she receives good feedback after trying something new, she might incorporate the design on future dresses. But although she is capable of making her own dresses, at times she still buys them from others.

“I still like wearing other people’s artwork,” she said.

Aside from the dancers, music is an integral part of every pow wow. Three drum groups attended the event on Saturday, including Medicine Thunder of Idaho, Scout River of Wyoming and River Camp of the Skull Valley Band of Goshutes.

When it was their turn to play for a dance, the members of each group surrounded their drum and sang as they performed on the instrument.

Elders from the CTGR also chose a head boy and head girl prior to the day of the pow wow. The head boy and girl were not only responsible to lead the dances of the day, they were charged to always set a good example in their lives for other youth to follow, Kanip said.

“A pow wow is not really a weekend thing,” Hooper said. “It’s a lifestyle.”

The Goshute reservation includes approximately 112,870 acres in Tooele and Juab counties and in White Pine County, Nevada. Its headquarters, Ibapah, is in the far southwestern corner of Tooele County — about a three-hour drive from Tooele City.