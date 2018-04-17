Power outage affects residents, businesses Tuesday morning

A utility pole caught fire on Main Street in Tooele City just after midnight Tuesday, causing 746 customers to lose power, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Rocky Mountain Power employees were replacing the pole near the entrance to Les Schwab Tire Center at 1162 N. Main St. Tuesday morning. Other nearby businesses, including Walmart and Jiffy Lube, were closed and had to turn away customers due to the outage.

The utility pole fire was likely a result of the wet and windy weather over the past 24 hours, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokeswoman Tiffany Erickson.

During significant windstorms, dust and other debris can gather on the equipment on utility poles, Erickson said. If moisture is added later, such as snow or rain, it can create a slurry that conducts electricity, causing arcing.

Power was restored to most customers by about 10 a.m., according to Rocky Mountain Power outage information. Three other outages were reported at 10 a.m., affecting three total customers, in the area of 1000 North and Main Street.